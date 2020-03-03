Chubb Expands North America Claims Leadership Team

Bill Hazelton named Head of Chubb North America Claims; Megan Watt appointed to newly created leadership role focused on Complex Claims

WHITEHOUSE STATION, N.J., March 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Chubb announced that it has expanded its North America claims leadership team to better address today's complex litigation environment. Bill Hazelton has been named Head of Chubb North America Claims, and Megan Watt has been appointed to a newly created leadership role, Head of North America Complex Claims.

In this capacity, Mr. Hazelton will oversee the strategy for all aspects of the company's commercial and personal lines claims operations. As Head of North America Complex Claims, Ms. Watt will lead a team designed to complement Chubb's underwriters and business partners and use her breadth of experience in casualty, mass tort and other complex claims to ensure the company is able to attain the best outcomes for its clients.

"The insurance landscape is becoming more complex and navigating claims has become more difficult for our clients," said Mike Smith, Chubb's Global Claims Officer. "Chubb is committed to investing in the right people and resources to address these complexities. Bill and Megan bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to their new roles and will help further enhance the claims experience for our customers."

Mr. Hazelton will report to Mr. Smith and will be based in Jersey City, N.J. He joined Chubb in 2005 and has served in several leadership capacities throughout his tenure. Prior to this new position, he served as Chubb's Environmental, Excess Casualty and Construction Industry Practice Leader. He received a Master of Arts degree in History from Rutgers University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science and History from James Madison University.

Ms. Watt will report to Mr. Hazelton and remain based in Basking Ridge, N.J. She has close to three decades of insurance and leadership experience. She received her JD from New York Law School and graduated cum laude from Barnard College-Columbia University. She is a member of the New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C. and Illinois Bar Associations.

