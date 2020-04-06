Chubb Commits $10 Million to Pandemic Relief Efforts Globally; Company Pledges No COVID-19 Layoffs

NEW YORK, April 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb today announced that it is committing $10 million to pandemic relief efforts globally. The support will go to people and programs providing emergency frontline services and for assistance to the most financially vulnerable members of the community who have been impacted the hardest by the pandemic.

Chubb will work with a range of partner organizations in the United States and other countries to provide essential resources immediately in areas facing the most acute need. This includes organizations providing emergency medical equipment and supplies to healthcare facilities, and to community foodbanks to support those who have become unemployed as a result of the pandemic. The funding will be made by the Chubb Charitable Foundation.

Separately, the company announced that it will not conduct any layoffs of Chubb employees while in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis.

"We are committed to supporting people, business and communities most impacted by this global crisis," said Evan G. Greenberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our $10 million commitment will add to the urgent efforts required to meet the immediate health and nutrition needs of those most affected. Concerning our no-layoff pledge, we want our 33,000 employees around the globe to be assured that their jobs are secure at this difficult time. Given all of the uncertainty that exists in the world, employment and benefits are one thing my colleagues will not have to be concerned about at this time."

