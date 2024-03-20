Chubb and Atome announce regional partnership to drive consumer protection across Southeast Asia



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 - Chubb, a world leader in insurance, and Atome, one of Southeast Asia's leading digital financial services platforms, today announced a regional partnership to help drive consumer protection across Southeast Asia. The partnership will enable both companies to co-create a range of insurance products available to Atome's customers in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.



Ben Howell, Regional Head of Consumer for Asia Pacific, Chubb and Bernard Chan, Chief Operating Officer, Atome

The first insurance product, Bill Secure, is available in Singapore and will be rolled out in Malaysia later this month. Targeted at consumers using buy now, pay later services, Bill Secure covers up to five times the transaction amount of the purchase price in the event of permanent disability or accidental death. The claims payout enables the insured or their next-of-kin to settle the payment of the purchased item while the remaining balance goes to the insured or their estate.



Ben Howell, Regional Head of Consumer for Asia Pacific, Chubb, said, "Chubb is committed to broadening consumer protection by introducing relevant, convenient and affordable insurance solutions digitally that protect consumers and their livelihoods. With Atome, we are leveraging technology to enable individuals and their families in Southeast Asia to access essential protection, helping to narrow the insurance protection gap in Southeast Asia."



Bernard Chan, Chief Operating Officer, Atome, said, "Atome started as a buy now, pay later and embedded financing platform. Today, we have grown to become a digital financial services platform that also includes insurance, cards and lending in various markets. Whether it's embedded financing, or now embedded insurance, our goal is to empower our millions of users by offering tailored products as they journey through different life stages, leveraging our unique expertise in risk-managed credit and responsible financing. Our shared approach with Chubb is another example of our commitment to enhance the overall financial well-being of our customers, and our overall mission of increasing digital and financial inclusion through technology."



Atome and Chubb will launch a second insurance product, Shopping Secure, in the second quarter of this year.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Chubb Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 40,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com. About Atome Atome is one of Southeast Asia's leading digital financial services platforms. Started in late 2019, Atome has evolved from a buy now pay later and embedded financing platform into a comprehensive provider of digital financial services that includes insurance, cards and loans in various markets. Leveraging its unique expertise in risk-managed credit and responsible financing, Atome is committed to enhancing digital and financial inclusion through technology. Atome is part of Singapore-headquartered Advance Intelligence Group, an AI-driven technology company that consists of an ecosystem of AI-powered, credit-enabled products and services that includes consumer financing, digital identity verification and risk management, as well as enterprise resource planning software.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



