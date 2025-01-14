Chuangxinzhong, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Yeahka, Accelerates AI Marketing with Rapid Growth in 2024 Performance



BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 January 2025 - With the widespread application of AI technology in the advertising field, the increase in advertising monetization rates is finally reflected in the company's revenue growth.



It is reported that Chuangxinzhong, a precision marketing company, used AI to generate text-to-image content for a single client, with more than 20% of the total and over 10% of the consumption share in 2024. In terms of AI-generated digital human videos, the consumption share for a single client reached nearly one-third.



The extensive application of AI technology has driven rapid growth in Chuangxinzhong's overall business, with industry-leading performance in the fintech segment. It now covers over 90% of the top clients in the industry, including Ant Insurance, WeBank, Ningbo Bank, ZhongAn Insurance, and others, achieving a renewal rate of over 90%.



According to public information, Chuangxinzhong is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yeahka, and its core team members are seasoned industry professionals. The founder, Qin Lingjin, has held positions such as Technical Director, Vice President, and COO at Emar Online and has many years of technical and management experience at NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999) with nearly 20 years of experience in the marketing industry.



Yeahka's investment in Chuangxinzhong is not only because of Chuangxinzhong's strong competitive advantages, but also because of the synergies that can be formed between Yeahka and Chuangxinzhong in the marketing business.



Yeahka operates an advertising precision marketing platform, "Juliang", which uses big data analysis to precisely match offline traffic consumption behaviors and helps advertisers with their ad placements. As a leading content performance marketing service provider in China, Chuangxinzhong has top-tier online media resources, including Tencent and Douyin. The integration of both companies' services can result in a "1+1>2" effect, achieving complementary "online + offline" precise matching of traffic and advertisers across all scenarios.



In addition, in recent years, Yeahka has been increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence technology. As early as 2017, Yeahka established an AI Lab, focusing on studying and developing large models, algorithm creation, content generation, and other AI-related initiatives for various business applications. These efforts have made significant technological preparations and explorations, while mature AI technologies have been applied to Yeahka's business scenarios, improving business efficiency and reducing operational costs.



To date, Yeahka has launched a series of AI-driven products, including marketing content and pitch generation through large model training to improve conversion efficiency; AI-driven business analysis tools to interpret marketing activity data; seamless, automated customer interactions and scenario configurations based on merchant-client dynamics; and the automatic generation of unique, creative brand content based on merchants' brand philosophies, enhancing their exposure and sales conversions. All these AI products and tools can empower Chuangxinzhong's marketing business, further enhancing its marketing efficiency.



It is worth noting that another Yeahka subsidiary, Fushi Technology, is set to launch AI Agent industry applications in Southeast Asia in the near future, with its first Singaporean brand client scheduled for deployment in the first half of 2025. With Yeahka's AI capabilities, Chuangxinzhong is expected to continue advancing in artificial intelligence, driving further performance growth.

