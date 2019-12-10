CHS Inc. Owners Elect Five Board Members During Annual Meeting

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP) owners elected five board members to three-year terms during the cooperative's 2019 Annual Meeting held Dec. 5-6 in Minneapolis. CHS Inc. is the nation's largest cooperative and a leading global agribusiness company owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States.

Newly elected to three-year terms are:

Hal Clemensen succeeds former director Randy Knecht , who retired from the CHS board of directors on Dec. 6 . Clemensen represents Region 4, covering South Dakota , and has been the president of the Board of Directors of Agtegra Cooperative since its formation in 2018. He was president of the South Dakota Wheat Growers Association from 2005 until its merger with North Central Farmers Elevator in 2018. He is a past director and is an active member of the South Dakota Soybean Association and an active member of South Dakota Corn Growers. In 2015, the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives named him Farmer Cooperative Director of the year. He raises corn, soybeans and wheat near Conde, South Dakota . He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economic and Agricultural Business from South Dakota State University . Clemensen was appointed to the Board's Government Relations and Corporate Risk committees.

Reelected to three-year terms are:

Mark Farrell , who operates a corn, soybean and wheat farm in Dane County, Wisconsin , representing Region 5.

Following the Annual Meeting, the board held its annual re-organization meeting. Each of the following board members was elected to one-year officer terms:

Dan Schurr , chair.

, chair. C.J. Blew, first vice chair.

Jon Erickson , second vice chair.

, second vice chair. Russ Kehl , secretary-treasurer.

, secretary-treasurer. Steve Riegel , assistant secretary-treasurer.

