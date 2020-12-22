SMI 10’390 0.8%  SPI 12’963 0.8%  Dow 30’059 -0.5%  DAX 13’365 0.9%  Euro 1.0834 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 1.0%  Gold 1’872 -0.3%  Bitcoin 20’774 2.7%  Dollar 0.8873 0.1%  Öl 50.2 -1.2% 
22.12.2020 16:11:00

ChromaCode Named Finalist in XPRIZE Rapid Covid Testing Competition

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc. today announced that the company has been named a finalist in the $6 million XPRIZE Rapid Covid Testing competition, a six-month competition to develop faster, cheaper and easier-to-use COVID-19 testing methods at scale.

"Fast, affordable and accessible testing is crucial to containing the COVID-19 pandemic and safely reopening schools, businesses and other vital institutions around the world," said Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE.

ChromaCode's testing solution is based on the company's HDPCR™️ — or high-definition PCR — technology. HDPCR is a cost-effective upgrade of real-time PCR that utilizes digital signal processing, enhanced PCR reagents and cloud-based software to increase testing efficiency dramatically.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ChromaCode's goal has been to enable fast and affordable testing at scale," said Greg Gosch, ChromaCode's Co-founder, President and CEO. "We're honored and excited to be selected as an XPRIZE finalist and look forward to working on our shared objectives."

"ChromaCode's HDPCR leverages the sensitivity and specificity of real-time PCR — the gold standard for molecular testing," said Chris MacDonald, Vice President of Operations & Data Science at ChromaCode. "Because HDPCR is platform-agnostic, it allows us to leverage the existing global real-time PCR instrument base, meaning our technology can be quickly and easily employed by large or small testing centers everywhere."

About ChromaCode
ChromaCode is a software and reagent technology company that uses digital signal processing to dramatically improve clinical molecular analysis. The company's unique core of data scientists and molecular biologists leverage patented mathematical methods and algorithms to extract new information from biochemistry reactions. This approach substantially increases the performance capabilities of today's gold-standard molecular diagnostics platforms at a very low cost. For more information, visit ChromaCode.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chromacode-named-finalist-in-xprize-rapid-covid-testing-competition-301197594.html

SOURCE ChromaCode

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 47.54
2.06 %
Nestle 102.04
1.67 %
Alcon 57.26
1.60 %
Sika 237.20
1.50 %
CS Group 10.99
1.20 %
Roche Hldg G 304.20
0.43 %
ABB 24.16
0.37 %
UBS Group 12.20
0.21 %
Swisscom 468.10
0.17 %
Novartis 78.30
0.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:12
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
09:21
Vontobel: derimail - Zahlungsabwickler überzeugten 2020 - hier passende Produkte finden
21.12.20
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
17.12.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.12.20
SMI erwacht aus Dornröschenschlaf
11.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Logitech, UBS
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.12.20
Schroders: Die Nachhaltigkeitsstrategie Grossbritanniens nach dem Brexit
17.12.20
Schroders: Wird Bidens Wiederbeitritt zum Pariser Klimaabkommen zum Handeln bewegen?
15.12.20
Schroders: Warum sich eine langfristige Orientierung für Anleger auszahlt
mehr
Börslicher Jahresrückblick 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneinheitlich -- Mutation des Coronavirus bereitet Sorgen: SMI schliesst tiefrot -- DAX schliesst mit herben Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Erster Impfstoff für die EU: Zulassung für BioNTech/Pfizer-Präparat - BioNTech-Aktie schliesst mit Gewinnen
Wasserstoff-Markt im Fokus: Wie steht es aktuell um die Branche von NEL & Co.?
Bitcoin fällt unter jüngsten Rekordstand
Marktprognosen 2020: Hier lagen Analysten falsch - hier richtig
Dow startet grün -- SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
Welche Kryptowährungen Bitcoin den Rang ablaufen könnten
Roche erzielt positive Studien-Ergebnisse mit Faricimab bei Augenkrankheit - Aktie dennoch leichter
Schweizer Apothekenmarkt - Wer hat die Nase vorn?
Lonza-Aktie fester: Lonza erweitert Produktion von Biokonjugaten in Visp

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow startet grün -- SMI und DAX legen zu -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
An der Wall Street zeigt sich eine stabile Handelseröffnung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag sehr stark und auch der DAX springt deutlich nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag geschwächt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit