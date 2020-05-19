Chroma Launches NEW 2-in-1 Bidirectional DC Power Supply + Regenerative Load

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 62000D Series bidirectional power supplies with power rated 0-600V / 0-120A / 18kW newly launched by Chroma ATE are packaged in a 3U (13.3 cm) high power density design. This series offers two-quadrant operation, enabling both DC power supply output and regenerative DC load. The absorbed energy feeds back to the grid with a conversion efficiency up to 93% and can operate in constant voltage, constant current, and constant power modes. Compared to traditional power supply and load, the 62000D bidirectional DC power supply saves space, reduces energy loss and heat dissipation, and is easier to wire and configure.

Chroma 62000D also works as a battery simulator. Using softpanels, it can simulate state of charge (SOC) conditions or load specific battery characteristic V-I curves to conduct charge and discharge evaluation and testing of the onboard charger, storage device and motor driver. Its front panel intuitive touch screen and intelligent operating interface greatly shorten the test time and simplifies complex test processes.

Renewable energy sources such as PV, EV, fuel cell, and battery are the market trend as the replacement of traditional energy sources. With increasing adoption of electric vehicles worldwide and the growing demand of energy storage batteries for grid connection, the distributed energy storage in microgrids is being commercialized faster than ever. The bidirectional design of power conversion devices requires battery applications to achieve high efficiency, high voltage conversion, and high power density direction, which prompts the need for battery simulation (bidirectional power supply) testing designs.

Application

Charge/discharge testing and life cycle testing, including BOBC, DC-DC conversion, and PCS

Motor driver testing for DC-AC power supply and energy feedback

Compliant with LV123 and LV148 standards on electrical car components testing

I-V power source simulation of energy storage, battery, and fuel cell in microgrid labs

Battery power simulation for testing powertrain and auxiliary systems such as electric vehicles and e-scooters, stacker trucks, and ships

