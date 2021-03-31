SMI 11’121 0.3%  SPI 14’087 0.4%  Dow 33’067 -0.3%  DAX 15’009 1.3%  Euro 1.1055 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’926 1.1%  Gold 1’684 -0.1%  Bitcoin 55’692 0.7%  Dollar 0.9440 0.2%  Öl 64.5 0.9% 

31.03.2021 08:14:00

Chroma First in Taiwan to Receive SGS ISO 26262 ASIL-D Certification for Powertrain Components

TAOYUAN, Taiwan, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, March 31st 2021, Chroma ATE became the first manufacturer in Taiwan in supplying automotive powertrain components to be granted ASIL-D, the highest classification of automotive hazard defined within ISO 26262. This certification not only ensures that Chroma's research and development has reached the highest level (ASIL-D) of powertrain requirements for automotive safety, in addition, it also highlights that the company is committed to developing key components of electric vehicles (EV) that meet the most demanding functional safety standards.

Chroma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chroma ATE Inc.)

ISO 26262 is internationally accredited as the most advanced automotive safety standard, and has become the norm followed by global automakers and their supply chains. The standard defines whether the functional safety of electrical and electronic systems in vehicles meets the required Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). ASIL grades range from A to D, with ASIL-D being the highest. The higher the grade, the more stringent the stipulations.

Chroma ATE has developed a series of EV motor controllers, ranging from 10kW up to 200kW, for a variety of EV powertrain applications. Chroma also provides customized project services directed at individual automakers' needs. Following the ISO 26262 functional safety processes, Chroma adopts safety-oriented analysis and verification methods to ensure that the product hardware, software, and system design conform to the overall safety goals and requirements.

Jack Kuo, Vice President of SGS Taiwan, expressed: "Functional safety has become widely recognized and valued by international manufacturers. It calls for strict compliance by the supply chain to guarantee the safety of their products and processes in system applications. ISO 26262 implementation is an indispensable element within the automotive supply chain. SGS Taiwan supports all customers to upgrade industries and provides technical seminars, reliability verification and validation, safety certification, and other services so that we can grow together with the supply chain to enhance value and expand the international automotive market."

Chroma ATE has been a world-leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation turnkey solutions since being established. In recent years, Chroma has progressed in the fields of semiconductor, 5G, optoelectronics equipment, EV, and so on. "Chroma customers have been demanding for the reliability of testing equipment. Now, the ISO 26262 certification has reinforced Chroma's foundation in the field of automotive electronic components, showing that Chroma provides EV automakers with quality products and better services," said Ishih Tseng, President of Chroma.

SOURCE Chroma

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

05:53 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bodenbildung um 12’700 Punkte? / Geberit – Untere Trendkanalbegrenzung im Fokus
30.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: ABB mit milliardenschweren Aktienrückkäufen - nimmt die Rallye wieder Fahrt auf?
30.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Beyond Meat Inc
30.03.21 Credit Suisse belastet
29.03.21 Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV
26.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/7RaE8YYE76M

Die Ereignisse rund um den US-Hedgefonds Archegos Capital sorgen für fallende Kurse bei den Banken. Grundsätzlich ist der Markt jedoch weiterhin im Aufwind. Erfahren Sie mehr dazu im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 29. März 21: Archegos Capital belastet Banken | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fondsmanager warnt vor Platzen der Tesla-Blase
CS-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Credit Suisse warnt wegen US-Kunden vor erheblichen Belastungen
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Minus: CS-Investoren fordern Folgen aus Archegos-Debakel für Verwaltungsrat
Aktien von Credit Suisse und UBS steigen wieder - Schnäppchenjäger nützen die Gunst der Stunde
Wall Street schlussendlich im Minus -- SMI geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 15'000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich freundlich
BioNTech-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Zahlen überzeugen - Impfstoffproduktion soll steigen
Krypto-Firma Argo Blockchain bezahlt CEO mit Bitcoin
Swiss Re-Aktie leicht im Plus: Swiss Re registriert Anstieg der weltweiten Katastrophenkosten
Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche erhält in EU die Zulassung für SMA-Mittel Evrysdi
T. Rowe Price: Diese europäischen Aktien werden bei einer Erholung nach der Corona-Krise anziehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit