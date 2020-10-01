Christy Haffner DMD, FAAPD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christy Haffner DMD, FAAPD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist in the field of Dental Medicine and acknowledgment of her professional excellence as a Dentist with her pediatric dental practice, The Pediatric Center.

Situated at 3300 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 250, The Pediatric Center is led by Dr. Christy Haffner, and proudly serves infants, children and teens in the surrounding areas of Cumming, Milton, Roswell, and John's Creek. Dr. Haffner's practice focuses strongly on preventive care and is dedicated to providing specialized dentistry for children and adolescents in a warm, caring, and child-friendly environment.



A Board Certified Pediatric Dentist, Dr. Haffner has led an outstanding career, having accrued over 25 years of professional experience in her field. In her current capacity, she offers a vast repertoire of extensive training and expertise in pediatric dentistry, sedation, hospital dentistry, special needs, and craniofacial genetics. She is on the medical staff at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, where she is devoted to providing exceptional healthcare for children.



Throughout her extensive career, Dr. Haffner has done research in many different areas of dentistry and dental science. Her research includes studies in the aging craniofacial skeleton. Among her many achievements, she is proud to have developed a method to study changes in the skeleton and found skeletal changes that occur in the skeleton as the skeleton matures. Her findings are published in the Journal of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Angle Orthodontics. As a respected voice in her field, Dr. Haffner has done lectures on these topics at National Medical Conventions. Additionally, she has participated in a Craniofacial Anomalies team where she helped to devise treatment approaches for children with special dental needs.



To prepare for her distinguished career, Dr. Haffner received her Bachelor's of Science degree in Biology at Furman University. She then received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the Medical University of South Carolina. She continued her education at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio where she received her Certification in Pediatric Dentistry. She has a Georgia permit for Conscious Sedation, is certified in CPR, and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.



Remaining abreast of the latest developments in her field, Dr. Haffner is a member of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American Dental Association, and Southeastern Society of Pediatric Dentistry. She devotes her time supporting the efforts of Together We Smile Mission. She also holds the prestigious title of a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.



When she is not working. Dr. Haffner enjoys running and wakeboarding.



Dr. Haffner dedicates this recognition to her mother, Marlene Haffner.



For further information, please visit https://www.drchristyhaffner.com/.



