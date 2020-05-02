+++ Bitcoin Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! +++ -w-
02.05.2020 12:00:00

Christopher R. Riano Appointed as the Next Executive Director of the Center for Civic Education

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for the Center for Civic Education is delighted to announce the appointment of Christopher R. Riano as the Center's next Executive Director. He will succeed Charles N. "Chuck" Quigley, who served as Executive Director of the Center's predecessor, the Committee on Civic Education, and most recently for the Center after it became an independent organization in 1981.

(PRNewsfoto/The Center for Civic Education)

"After an extensive public search and canvass of the Center's extraordinary network, and following the consideration of many highly qualified individuals, we are pleased to announce the selection of Christopher R. Riano," said Pauline Weaver, President of the Board of Directors. "He is charged with upholding the Center's mandate to improve and expand civic education opportunities for all Americans and for citizens of emerging and established democracies around the world."

Riano brings a vigorous vision for the future, and has served as a lecturer in constitutional law and government at Columbia University, Administrative Law Judge in the State of New York, and as an Assistant Counsel to the Governor of New York. He has worked for many years with a number of the Center's programs. His book on the constitutional history of the marriage equality movement is forthcoming from Yale University Press in August 2020.

"It is a tremendous privilege to assume leadership of the Center for Civic Education at a time in our history that calls for renewed focus on civic principles. I am thrilled to carry forward the pioneering work that the Center has led for more than fifty years," said Mr. Riano.

Chuck Quigley added, "We have accomplished so much over the past years, and I am very pleased that I will be able to continue to support the Center as a senior consultant developing curricular programs. I look forward to supporting Mr. Riano in his new role and am very optimistic about this next chapter of the Center's work."

Mr. Riano will assume the position of Executive Director on June 1, 2020. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christopher-r-riano-appointed-as-the-next-executive-director-of-the-center-for-civic-education-301051384.html

SOURCE The Center for Civic Education

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Geberit 433.10
2.46 %
Givaudan 3’233.00
-0.31 %
LafargeHolcim 40.04
-1.01 %
Nestle 101.90
-1.05 %
Sika 159.70
-1.24 %
UBS Group 10.34
-4.17 %
The Swatch Grp 193.15
-5.04 %
CS Group 8.73
-5.21 %
Swiss Re 69.66
-5.53 %
Swiss Life Hldg 341.90
-6.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Das Paradoxon zwischen Konjunkturhilfen und Verschuldung - CME Group
30.04.20
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
30.04.20
Vontobel: Goldminers mit doppelter Renditechance
30.04.20
SMI-Schwergewichte machen den Spielverderber
30.04.20
Weekly Hits: Fintech – Beschleunigte Disruption / Goldminen – Verwerfungen als Chance
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Berichtssaison hält Anleger auf Trab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nikkei geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende - China geschlossen
Darum hält sich Börsenguru Warren Buffett vermutlich trotz Corona-Crash am Aktienmarkt zurück
ABB-Aktie: Neuer ABB-Chef will Dezentralisierung noch weiter vorantreiben
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boeing treibt 25 Milliarden Dollar auf - keine Staatshilfen
April 2020: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Boeing besorgt sich über Anleihen 25 Milliarden US-Dollar - Aktie dreht ins Minus
Binance Research: Libra könnte die Zahlungsbranche komplett verändern
Rohstoffe im April 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Stratege: Flucht in Cash ist "schlechteste" Idee

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht tiefrot ins lange Wochenende -- DAX knickt schlussendlich ein
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex DAX gaben am Donnerstag deutlich nach.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB