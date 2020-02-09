Christopher Graeve's RE-build Real Estate Flip Model Helps Empower Local Entrepreneurs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Graeve has been one of Florida's leading real estate entrepreneurs for many years, he and his team have now announced the launch of their latest real estate flip business model, RE-build.

RE-build is a company headed by Graeve that supports real estate entrepreneurs by providing funding, support and guidance towards the execution of successful fixing and flipping of residential properties. One of the main goals of RE-build is to identify key owners and operators throughout Florida and help them streamline the entire process of fixing and flipping homes.

RE-build's flip model is an innovative approach that promises to revolutionize the entire real estate industry, but what really helps set RE-build apart is how they work closely with local entrepreneurs. RE-build focuses on its core belief that success is built upon lasting business partnerships throughout countless communities, and this new flip model is set up to enable real estate entrepreneurs of all types to more clearly see their investment dreams come to fruition via the support of Graeve's expert team and proven platform.

By seeking reliable working relationships with RE-build clients and subsidiary entities, RE-build aims to assist entrepreneurs with pursuing quick sales, managing the property, listing and selling the investment property based upon an extant property plan.

Graeve's fortitude towards partnering with local operators is a testament to his belief that local real estate entrepreneurs are the backbone of each flip, and that empowering these individuals and entities helps bolster their investment returns. With RE-build, real estate entrepreneurs will now have a unique opportunity to gain the necessary funding, expert support and step-by-step guidance that's needed for each and every flip opportunity they pursue.

The four main components of RE-build are building a unified team aligned within a specific mission, validating concept to sale with pinpoint accuracy, finding passionate real estate entrepreneurs, and helping entrepreneurs operate their investment opportunities successfully.

By empowering local entrepreneurs, Graeve and his team are determined to change the landscape of Florida's real estate industry. The RE-build team is proud to be devoted to supporting and encouraging real estate entrepreneurs throughout every step of their fix and flip projects, and they are always willing to help interested parties learn more about the RE-build flip model and how it can help drive real estate investments to lucrative remuneration.

Contact Graeve and his support team for more information about how RE-build is right for you and your investment initiatives!

About RE-build

Christopher Graeve launches new, disruptive, and game-changing Real estate flip model, while demonstrating true abundance and generosity for their Operators, Investors, and Team Members and their families,

Press Contact:

Christopher Graeve

(561) 855-2037

chris@re-build.com

https://www.christophergraeve.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christopher-graeves-re-build-real-estate-flip-model-helps-empower-local-entrepreneurs-301001545.html

SOURCE RE-build