Christmas comes early for renters at co-living company PlaceMe

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over $100,000 worth of security deposits are expected to be returned to members of PlaceMe, Boston's largest co-living company. To celebrate, PlaceMe threw a 'Deposit-Return Party' on December 5th. PlaceMe members in attendance were treated to cupcakes, celebratory drinks, and games, as well as a giant check for $100,000 made out to "PlaceMe members".

This initiative was made possible through a collaboration with fintech company Obligo, whose deposit-free rental solution maintains tenant accountability through open banking technology.

Poulumi Banerjee, one of the PlaceMe members who signed up to Obligo, said "It's cool to have an opportunity to make the most of our money & get the security deposit back through Obligo. It reduces financial stress since we don't have to wait for the money to be returned in the future".

"With the way technology has advanced there is simply no excuse to hold onto the traditional deposit paradigm, which is burdensome on renters and property managers alike,'' said PlaceMe CEO and Co-Founder Clara Arroyave. Arroyave felt this joyous event should not be left uncelebrated, and she personally attended the "deposit return party" with her members. "The partnership with Obligo is just one of many initiatives meant to simplify our internal operations and more importantly, create the best possible co-living experience for our members".

About PlaceMe:

PlaceMe is the largest co-living company in Boston. Since 2016, PlaceMe has helped students and young professionals find convenient and ready-to-move-in accommodations, with flexible leases, in the best locations. For more information, visit http://www.placemeliving.com

About Obligo:

Obligo harnesses Open Banking technology to enable deposit-free rentals without sacrificing tenant accountability. Deposit-free properties are more attractive to renters, faster to lease and easier to operate, ridding all parties from the burden of security deposits.

For more information, please visit http://www.myobligo.com

