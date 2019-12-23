23.12.2019 16:35:00

Christmas comes early for renters at co-living company PlaceMe

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over $100,000 worth of security deposits are expected to be returned to members of PlaceMe, Boston's largest co-living company. To celebrate, PlaceMe threw a 'Deposit-Return Party' on December 5th. PlaceMe members in attendance were treated to cupcakes, celebratory drinks, and games, as well as a giant check for $100,000 made out to "PlaceMe members".

This initiative was made possible through a collaboration with fintech company Obligo, whose deposit-free rental solution maintains tenant accountability through open banking technology.

Poulumi Banerjee, one of the PlaceMe members who signed up to Obligo, said "It's cool to have an opportunity to make the most of our money & get the security deposit back through Obligo. It reduces financial stress since we don't have to wait for the money to be returned in the future".

"With the way technology has advanced there is simply no excuse to hold onto the traditional deposit paradigm, which is burdensome on renters and property managers alike,'' said PlaceMe CEO and Co-Founder Clara Arroyave. Arroyave felt this joyous event should not be left uncelebrated, and she personally attended the "deposit return party" with her members. "The partnership with Obligo is just one of many initiatives meant to simplify our internal operations and more importantly, create the best possible co-living experience for our members".

About PlaceMe:
PlaceMe is the largest co-living company in Boston. Since 2016, PlaceMe has helped students and young professionals find convenient and ready-to-move-in accommodations, with flexible leases, in the best locations. For more information, visit http://www.placemeliving.com

About Obligo:
Obligo harnesses Open Banking technology to enable deposit-free rentals without sacrificing tenant accountability. Deposit-free properties are more attractive to renters, faster to lease and easier to operate, ridding all parties from the burden of security deposits.

For more information, please visit http://www.myobligo.com

 

SOURCE PlaceMe

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:15
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11:02
Ende gut, alles gut
10:30
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: CS-Bericht enthält anscheinend "neue, relevante Erkenntnisse"
Tom Lee überzeugt: Anleger sollten sich auf eine Weihnachtsrally vorbereiten
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Grosse Koalition verliert im Sonntagstrend weiter an Zustimmung
NASDAQ legt zu -- SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple-Arcade: iKonzern bietet Preisnachlass für Jahresabo
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten
DKSH-Aktie legt zu: DKSH erweitert Spezialchemie-Geschäft in Asien Pazifik

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NASDAQ legt zu -- SMI knackt 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX etwas tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Rekordlaune an der Wall Street setzt sich fort. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenbeginn weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbucht geringe Abgaben. Asiens Börsen fanden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;