29.07.2021 22:35:00

Christina Veillette Releases Fall Collection of Artwork and Accessories

TEMPLE, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer and artist Christina Veillette is releasing their brand-new Fall Collection, each item hand-made in the studio by the artist themself. The Fall Collection is set to launch on July 30, 2021.

Christina Veillette is known for bringing joy with their cute and whimsical curiosities.

For the first time, Christina has created an entire product line of their most popular stickers, art prints, and acrylic charms. They are excited to welcome fans to their new, highly requested, collection.

The collection will be exclusively sold on christinaveillette.com, where products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season. Items include waterproof die-cut stickers ready for customer's tumblers and water bottles, stickers for planners, and adorable, limited, acrylic charms for purses, keys, and bags.

This collection was designed with the spooky season in mind, featuring ghosts, black cats, witch hats, and more. It's a great collection to help customers turn the ordinary into extraordinary.

So, if fans are ready for pumpkin spice lattes and the spooky season, they will surely love this cute compilation.

Contact Info
For more information about the Fall Collection or for an interview with Christina Veillette, please write to hello@christinaveillette.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.

About Christina Veillette
Christina's original and whimsical artwork add color and life to walls, desk, and home accessories. They strive to share joy with all by creating artwork that will bring a sprinkle of happiness to blank pages, empty walls, and water bottles. Their work is notorious amongst fans of kawaii and fairytales.

christinaveillette.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/christina-veillette-releases-fall-collection-of-artwork-and-accessories-301344668.html

SOURCE Christina Veillette

