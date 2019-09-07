07.09.2019 14:00:00

Christie Mirage Delivers Impeccable Image Quality for 8K Dome at the New Planetarium in Guadalajara

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Guadalajara's new Lunaria planetarium is equipped with six Christie® Mirage 304K 3DLP® projectors and Evans & Sutherland's Digistar 6 system illuminating its 8Kdome with 30 million pixels across 500 square meters. The integration was carried out by Planetarios Digitales, a local representative of Evans & Sutherland (E&S).

Enrique Fonte, director of Planetarios Digitales, a Mexican company specialized in the design and supply of planetariums, explained why Christie was chosen for the dome: "The government of the State of Jalisco wanted a world-class 3D stereo system and that is something you can only get with these projectors, which are tried and tested by E&S in various installations all around the world."

He added: "We chose the Christie Mirage 304K model because of the 4K resolution and its exceptional brightness with 30,000 lumens, as well as the fact that it operates at 120Hz. We were also convinced by the quality of the color and by its easy connectivity, which ensures impeccable image quality in 2D and in 3D."

Enrique Fonte also underscored the 30 million pixels after blending, "which means that the size of the pixel is smaller and imperceptible for the audience, besides producing a brightness that makes this one of the world's best domes."

For Alfonso Islas, director of Lunaria, "the six Christie Mirage projectors are performing efficiently, providing extremely high quality and resolution in our dome."

The projection is run by Evans & Sutherland's Digistar 6 system. Combining hardware and software, Digistar 6 uses image synchrony, auto blending and auto alignment to create an image with exceptional quality in which the image is always in focus on every part of the projection surface. And, with its Domecasting technology, Lunaria can connect in real time with other planetariums around the world that are equipped with the same system, thus allowing them to share content, discoveries, news, conferences, and events.

The Christie equipment is installed around the perimeter of the hall, projecting 2D and 3D full-dome documentaries and films rendered for dome. The screen used is the NanoSeam model by Spitz with a diameter of 18 meters (360 x 180 degrees) and an 18-degree to ensure greater immersion. The -175-seat capacity dome s also equipped with a 7.1 surround sound system and a perimetral ambient lighting system with RGB LEDs and DMX control.

Lunaria is already acknowledged as one of the world's best equipped planetariums: "It is definitively among the world's top five," Fonte said, "and it has the best and most celebrated system for planetariums and immersion rooms in the world, with the best screen in the world and with the best projection system in the world."

Enrique Fonte also wished to acknowledge the service Christie provides in Mexico: "It has been flawless, offering us various pre-sales demos and then training our staff, plus of course the follow-up for the whole project and providing support in Mexico both to us and to our partners in E&S."

About Christie®
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual and audio technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world's most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit http://www.christiedigital.com

 

SOURCE Christie Digital

