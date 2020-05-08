Christie laser projectors revitalize Nanxun Old Town with spectacular nighttime projections

HUZHOU, China, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christie® laser projectors have revitalized Nanxun Old Town, a famous water town, with spectacular nighttime projections that brought a number of ancient structures to life, delighting visitors and raising its profile as a popular destination.

Located in Huzhou, a prefecture-level city in Zhejiang province, Nanxun Old Town has a history of over 1,400 years. It came to prominence during the Southern Song Dynasty (1127–1279 AD) due to its prospering silk industry, and is renowned for its elegant and exquisite gardens that combine elements of both western and Chinese cultures. It also boasts a large amount of well-preserved ancient architecture such as arched bridges, canals, narrow lanes, and old houses.

In order to promote the town's timeless beauty and transform it into a nighttime attraction, the provincial government engaged Quansheng Li, Lighting & Artistic Director of North China Municipal Engineering Design & Research Institute, to put together an exciting multimedia show comprising digital projections, stage lighting, lasers, fog and water screen effects. The digital projections are accomplished using 17 Christie GS Series and HS Series 1DLP® laser projectors installed by Christie's longstanding Chinese partner, Wincomn Technology.

"Nanxun Old Town is one of the most authentic and tranquil water towns in China and we are honored to be involved in this project," said Tony Chen, general manager, Wincomn Technology. "Given the town's historical and cultural significance, our priority is to preserve its original appearance and adopt a non-obtrusive technique of installing the projectors to ensure the integrity of all scenic spots, whilst delivering optimal visuals to visitors."

Chen noted that environmental factors and visitors' overall experience are considered when deploying projection equipment in a natural environment like this. "Not only do the projectors have to display life-like images and natural color reproduction, they also need to be rugged enough to withstand high humidity and high-usage, and yet operate silently without impacting the audience experience since they are installed at close proximity to visitors."

Christie's GS and HS Series laser projectors, with their powerful performance, small form factor and ultra-quiet operation, met all the stringent requirements and emerged as the ideal systems for this installation. The projectors are fitted in custom-built enclosures to protect them from inclement weather and to ensure stable operation over the longer term.

Stunning projections at "100 Houses Complex", Tongjin Bridge

Among the main highlights of the multimedia show are stunning digital projections on the façades of the famous Baijianlou or "100 Houses Complex", spanning over 100 meters. A fleet of Christie GS Series laser projectors, comprising the DWU850-GS and DWU1075-GS, are strategically installed on the opposite bank of the waterway to deliver bright and vivid visuals. These include imagery depicting the everyday lives of locals, dragon boat races and traditional weddings. Visitors can enjoy the projections as they sail along the waterway in small boats.

Over at Tongjin Bridge, visitors are treated to a mesmerizing water screen show that showcases beautiful images such as swimming koi fish. Measuring 28 meters in length and 7 meters in height, Tongjin Bridge is the largest stone arch bridge in Nanxun Old Town, known for its distinctive semi-circular design. Visuals displayed beneath the bridge are powered by Christie D13WU-HS laser projectors, each equipped with a brightness of 13,500 lumens and BoldColor Technology to enhance color accuracy and exhibit the most realistic colors. As well, the built-in Christie Twist® enables quick and easy alignment to deliver highly accurate and pin-sharp images on the water screen.

The end results of the multimedia show have exceeded expectations, with officials and visitors lauding it as an "astonishing amalgamation of art and technology that gorgeously revitalized this ancient water town". It also brought Li's artistic vision to life by seamlessly combining the existing landscape with state-of-the-art projections that transform the look and feel of the town after dark, culminating in an unprecedented and spellbinding night tourism experience.

Michael Bosworth, executive vice president, Enterprise, Christie, commented, "We are very pleased that the digital projections at Nanxun Old Town are delighting visitors with fascinating visuals which elevate the night tourism experience. Christie's GS and HS Series laser projectors, with their long-lasting laser illumination, high-performance, color accuracy and reliability, continue to be the trusted choice of cultural and night tourism venues across China."

