Hoist Finance AB Aktie [Valor: 27418600 / ISIN: SE0006887063]
Kaufen Verkaufen
20.05.2021 14:18:00

Christian Wallentin appointed new CFO of Hoist Finance

Hoist Finance AB
34.70 SEK -2.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

STOCKHOLM, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoist Finance has appointed Christian Wallentin as CFO. As previously communicated, the current CFO Christer Johansson will leave Hoist Finance later this year.

Christian has more than 20 years of experience from the financial industry. During the last 11 years, Christian has worked at Nordea, where among other roles, he worked as CFO of the merged Nordea and DNB Baltic operations, Luminor. In addition, Christian has extensive investment banking and investing experience from companies such as Goldman Sachs and Permira.

"I am excited to have the opportunity to join Hoist Finance as CFO. Hoist plays a central role to support people back to financial inclusion. I am impressed and motivated by Hoist's strong customer focus and clear purpose. I believe Hoist is entering a new positive phase in a market with many exciting opportunities. I am convinced this will be a successful growth journey in the years ahead." says Christian Wallentin.

"We are delighted to welcome Christian to Hoist Finance. Christian is a very knowledgeable finance professional, with experience from all the important fields of banking. Through his career, he has proven his prowess within strategy, investments, operations and M&A. I am very much looking forward to working closely with Christian and I believe that he will be a great addition to the team." says Klaus-Anders Nysteen, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Christian will start his new position August 16.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Andreas Lindblom, Head of Investor Relations
Telephone: +46 (0) 72 506 14 22

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/hoist-finance/r/christian-wallentin-appointed-new-cfo-of-hoist-finance,c3345254

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8270/3345254/1416981.pdf

Hoist Finance CFO PR EN

﻿

