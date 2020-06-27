Christian Contemporary Coming of Age Fictional Story Encourages Readers to Choose Good Company

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Doris Williams's book, If There Is No Love, There's No Trust ($9.99, paperback, 9781631297014; $4.99, e-book, 9781631297021), is available for purchase.

In If There Is No Love, There's No Trust, the author introduces readers to Ava, a successful young girl who gets tangled up in a romance that threatens to lead her astray. Filled with practical insight and biblical support straight out of Scripture, this cautionary tale will transport readers into a story of success, status, and betrayal as young Ava grapples with her newfound feelings, worried parents, and a best friend who is slowly being removed from the picture.

Doris is a single mother of three beautiful young adults, and she has seven other siblings in her family. She formerly worked with mental health adults and after several months, she went to college at Concorde Career College, where she studied for her nursing degree. Doris also studied for her Business Science degree. She also was a volunteer for the red cross foundation because her love and inspiration is to help people.

