Chrissy Teigen's Latest Procedures Highlight the Many Reasons Why Patients Choose to Have Plastic Surgery, says Beverly Hills Physicians

LOS ANGELES, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A May 27 article in Harpers Bazaar reported on model Chrissy Teigen's Instagram announcement that she's decided to have her breast implants removed. The famed model stated that, while she enjoyed having her implants for many years, she felt it was time to move on. The article noted that in an earlier interview, Ms. Tiegen had also cited that having children influenced her decision to remove her implants, although she mentioned she might still be interested in a breast lift at a later time. Los Angeles-based health and beauty medical group Beverly Hills Physicians says that her openness can certainly empower other individuals to be proud of whatever enhancements or plastic surgery procedures they decide are best for themselves and their wellbeing. The center adds that every patient has their own reason for getting a procedure and Ms. Teigan's choice shows that, as time goes on and people change, their priorities also may change and so do their choice of procedures.

Beverly Hills Physicians says that a common misconception about plastic surgery is that individuals have them done for solely cosmetic purposes. While procedures such as breast and buttock augmentations are simply about looking fabulous, other procedures such as breast reductions are often done for an individual's health and quality of life. The health and beauty medical group notes that, for a great many patients, a breast reduction can help ease chronic back pain and, especially for many younger women, it can also prevent too much unwanted attention for a single bodily attribute. Additionally, Beverly Hills Physicians says that women with very large breasts may not be able to participate in certain athletic activities and a reduction can provide them with more opportunities to have a more enjoyable and comfortable lifestyle doing all of the things they want to do.

The Southern California group says that breast reductions are also not just for women. In fact, Beverly Hills Physicians says gynecomastia, a sometimes hormonal condition involving swelling that occurs in men's breasts and causes them to appear enlarged, can develop in 30-60% of men. While breast reduction for men is, indeed, a procedure that is considered to be simply cosmetic, it's obtained not because men are wanting to attract positive attention, but because they are trying to avoid negative attention. Men who have undergone breast reduction surgery have described the experience as downright therapeutic, removing a source of painful embarrassment that, for many men, may go back to their childhood, says Beverly Hills Physicians.

The Los Angeles-based beauty medical group says that however an individual chooses to enhance or alter their appearance, the decision to get a procedure -- and the decision whether or not to tell other people about it -- should always be up to the individual.

Readers who are interested to learn more about Beverly Hills Physicians can call 1-800-620-7911 or visit the medical group's website at https://www.beverlyhillsphysicians.com/.

SOURCE Beverly Hills Physicians