Chris Taylor appointed to the newly created ‘Chief Experience Officer’ role at global men’s health charity Movember

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Movember is delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Taylor into the newly created leadership role of Chief Experience Officer as the organization launches an ambitious new 5-year strategy.



Chris will lead the 'Movember Experience Team' which integrates marketing and distribution, data and insights, innovations, digital engagement, channel and product design and customer experience. The Movember Experience Team will partner closely with the Programs, Fundraising and Technology teams to realize the charity's vision of helping build a future where men live happier, healthier and longer lives.

Chris is a highly regarded and award-winning Marketing and Customer Experience leader. He joins Movember from three years at the Heart Foundation in Australia, where he was the organization's first Chief Marketing Officer. Chris has held senior marketing roles across a range of industries and global brands including Woolworths and Visa International and has a strong focus on data and insights, innovation, user experience, loyalty, channel and product development.



Movember CEO Michelle Terry said: 'Strengthening our connection with audiences is key to Movember delivering on our 5-year strategy to significantly increase our impact, grow and diversify our income and drive positive behavior change that improves men's health outcomes in our priority markets."



She added: "Chris' experience in building high performance marketing and customer experience teams, plus his proven ability to drive organizational change means he is the ideal candidate to lead our growth and transformation agenda. Chris has been widely recognized as a behavior change expert for his work at the Heart Foundation, which showcased health intervention impact and resulted in increased audience engagement and revenue."

Chris said: "I am excited to join the Movember team at such a critical time to help deliver the new strategic direction. Movember is more than a great brand. It is one that has helped put men's health on the map globally. Movember is consistently ranked among the most innovative not-for-profits in each of its key markets. Its fresh and engaging approach to encouraging people to give and participate, continues to help raise important issues and ultimately, save lives through evidence-based impact programs."

Chris joined Movember in March and will be based out of the Australian office in Melbourne. He will report directly to Michelle Terry and is a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

Michelle said: "We look forward to welcoming Chris to the Mo team. The next 5 years will be a game changer for Movember and we are excited to be able to attract some of the best talent in the industry to guide us on that journey."

Chris's career began in sales and marketing at Coca-Cola Amatil working across food and convenience store business units. From 1996 – 2001, Chris worked in a number of marketing roles at the marketing agency, Pinpoint Marketing, managing rewards, incentives, and loyalty programs for key clients including Visa International and many of the major banks and financial institutions.

From 2001 - 2007, Chris worked in a number of senior marketing roles around the world at Visa International: a member of the global management team that positioned Visa for IPO in San Francisco; Director of advertising, sponsorship and alliance portfolio across the Asia Pacific region; and Director of Marketing for Australia and New Zealand.

After completing his MBA from Macquarie Graduate School of Management in 2009, Chris established his own marketing consulting agency, consulting to a range of clients including Visa, Johnson & Johnson Medical, Vitex Pharmaceuticals and Hawker Pacific.

In 2013, Chris consulted to Woolworths on the sale and migration of the credit card portfolio to Macquarie Bank and relaunched the credit card portfolio. In 2015 he was appointed as Head of the Services marketing team that managed Financial Products, Insurance and Telco portfolios. Chris then took on responsibility for marketing of WooliesX digital business channels and integration of digital solutions into the supermarket marketing plan, in-store and owned channels.

Chris was appointed to lead the Heart Foundation through a complete review of its marketing resources and activities in early 2018. As Chief Marketing Officer, Chris led the marketing, digital and media/communications and direct and community fundraising functions to help achieve the organizations vision of an Australia free of heart disease.

In 2019, Chris' team at the Heart Foundation launched a multi-award-winning campaign in partnership with News Corp Australia which after the first 7-days led to the Government pledging support for more action on heart disease, including securing funding for Medicare-funded health checks which will directly save more than 9,000 lives and $1.5B in health costs.

Chris's teams work also led to the Heart Foundation being globally recognised as one of the world's Most Effective Marketers for Marketing Effectiveness. The Heart Foundation was named among the world's most effective brands in the 2020 Global Effie Index. This focus on impactful and commercial outcomes led to the Heart Foundation marketing team being named as Adnews Marketing Team of the Year in 2020.

Personally, Chris was recognized as one of CMO Magazines 50 most innovative and effective Chief Marketing Officers in 2019 and 2020.

