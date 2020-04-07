Chris Schwegmann Elevated to Name Partner at Dallas Trial Boutique

DALLAS, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Lynn, Eric Pinker, and Michael K. Hurst, name partners at the highly respected Dallas trial boutique founded almost 30 years ago, are pleased to announce that the partnership has voted to add longtime partner Chris Schwegmann to the firm's name. The firm will now be named Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann.

"Chris is held in tremendous regard by everyone at the firm. With this decision, we're thrilled to recognize the valuable leadership he offers to our attorneys and the outstanding counsel he provides to our clients," said Mr. Pinker, the firm's Managing Partner. Mr. Hurst added that, "Chris is skilled in the courtroom and at the negotiating table, and we are pleased that he will continue to serve as General Counsel to the firm."

"I can't imagine a better place to practice law than with this firm," said Mr. Schwegmann. "Every day I get to work with some of the most creative, talented, and intelligent lawyers out there. We're not just litigators, we're trial lawyers who try big and important cases. It's a dream job, and I'm honored to have my name on the door."

According to Mr. Lynn, "Chris is a great person and an incredible lawyer. He's been a key player in creating a culture of excellence at our firm that helped us become one of the best commercial litigation boutiques in Texas."

Mr. Schwegmann tries trademark and copyright infringement, false advertising, antitrust, and other business cases. His clients include software, technology, manufacturing, and health care companies, among others. He has been repeatedly honored by Texas Super Lawyers in the fields of business litigation and intellectual property and as one of D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas.

Mr. Schwegmann joined the firm in 2005 from Cravath, Swaine & Moore in New York City. He earned his law degree from New York University School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Southern Methodist University. Following law school, he served as a law clerk to The Honorable Sam A. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.

Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann is a nationally recognized commercial litigation firm whose philosophy is based on trial-tested experience, creativity, and an uncompromising will to win. For the past three years, the firm has been ranked among the top five commercial litigation firms in Texas by the highly respected Chambers USA Guide to the Legal Profession. The firm has also received numerous accolades by The Best Lawyers in America, TexasSuper Lawyers, D Magazine, and Texas Lawyer, and was twice awarded "Defense Win of the Year" in the U.S. by the National Law Journal, the only firm to receive that recognition twice.

The lawyers at Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann try business disputes of all types, including breach of contract, intellectual property and trade secret, class action, financial services, securities, breach of fiduciary duty, employment, and professional malpractice cases. To learn more, visit www.lynnllp.com .

Media Contact:

Barry Pound

800-559-4534

barry@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-schwegmann-elevated-to-name-partner-at-dallas-trial-boutique-301036812.html

SOURCE Lynn Pinker Hurst & Schwegmann LLP