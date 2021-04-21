|
21.04.2021 00:26:00
Chris Neville issues a statement on IGT and his inability to protect shareholders interests
TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Shareholder Update:
On Monday, April 19th, without approval or consent from Mr. Neville, Mr. Troy Grant, Mr. Binyon Posen and Mr. Brendan Purdy formed a special "executive committee" ("the Committee") inside of the board of directors, which would provide the three members of the board with additional powers. Mr. Neville has not resigned or provided any notification to the Company indicating his resignation.
This committee have claimed that Chris Neville has resigned from the company thus removing him as of Monday April 19th, 2021 as CEO. By way of background, on April 2nd, Mr. Troy Grant sent Mr. Neville a letter stating to either resign from the company or that Mr. Neville would be fired. Again, Mr. Neville has not offered his resignation; therefore the Committee has taken it upon themselves to govern the Company.
During this arduous time, Mr. Neville has uncovered several questionable corporate transactions. Mr. Neville has repeatedly asked the members of the Committee, and in particular, Mr. Grant for additional information. During the month of December 2020, Mr. Neville encountered some personal family issues, which allowed Mr. Grant to govern the Company in Mr. Neville's absence. During this time, Mr. Grant authorised several transactions, which are highly questionable without the approval of the entire Board of IGT. These transactions appear to have personally benefitted Mr. Grant and his related parties and associates, with no regard for corporate governance or proper disclosures.
I will continue to work with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and the British Columbia Securities Commission and my own personal counsel to resolve this matter. This does not preclude me from seeking civil action against the Committee and their associates. We continue to work on behalf of all our shareholders.
Chris Neville, MBA
Former CEO of IGT
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chris-neville-issues-a-statement-on-igt-and-his-inability-to-protect-shareholders-interests-301273223.html
SOURCE Chris A Neville
Inside
IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag mit roten Vorzeichen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel weit zurück. Die US-Börsen gaben am Dienstag nach. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}