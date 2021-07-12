Chris Karl Joins JEGI CLARITY as Chief Business Development Officer

NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JEGI CLARITY, a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the global media, marketing, information and technology industries, headquartered in New York, NY and London, UK, is pleased to announce that Chris Karl has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. Chris brings more than 20 years of senior level operating and market development experience with Yahoo! and MediaMath coupled with recent M&A and capital markets experiences with Progress Partners advising clients in deal origination and process execution.

Chris has advised a number of companies on Corporate Development and Strategy within the media and technology sectors over the years. Chris comes highly recommended by former employers where he has driven go-to-market sales strategies, partnerships, and dramatically expanded each Company's revenue base. Former Yahoo! EVP Global Sales and JEGI CLARITY Advisory Board Member Greg Coleman commented, "Chris was one of the stars on the Yahoo! sales team and was responsible for delivering strong and complex partnerships with several of the top markets in the US."

Chris has also authored several articles on AdTech and MarTech trends, the emergence of private data clouds, and "The Big Data Food Chain."

At JEGI CLARITY Chris will support the firm's Leadership by identifying and cultivating business prospects and enhancing JEGI CLARITY's client base.

Wilma Jordan, Founder & CEO, North America of JEGI CLARITY noted, "Chris' unique combination of business development, market strategies and M&A advisory skills, make him a valuable addition to JEGI CLARITY's partnership ranks. We are thrilled to have Chris on board."

Commenting on his new role at JEGI CLARITY, Chris said, "We are in the midst of a prolonged period of reinvention in consumer marketing and customer relationship management as a result of shifting consumer behavior and media consumption trends. Software technology is now disrupting every major business sector and JEGI CLARITY's years of global deal making in the AdTech and MarTech space put us in a fantastic position to help CEOs and their investors identify the right buyers as the market consolidates. I couldn't be more thrilled to join the firm at this particular time in the evolution of media and marketing."

About JEGI CLARITY

JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, Sydney and San Francisco, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 30+ year history. For more information, visit www.jegiclarity.com.

