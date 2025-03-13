Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Aktie [Valor: 14425550 / ISIN: KYG211461085]
13.03.2025 10:27:25

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Announces Strategic Appointment in its Financial Leadership Bench Strength

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
2.04 CHF
EQS Newswire / 13/03/2025 / 17:27 UTC+8

 (Hong Kong, China, 13 March 2025) Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ("Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group", the "Group", or the "Company"; SEHK stock code: 1929), a Hong Kong Main Board listed company, today announces a new strategic appointment to strengthen its financial leadership bench.

To support the business transformation and sustainable growth of the Group, with effect from 1st April 2025, Mr. Hamilton Cheng, an Executive Director of the Board of Directors, will focus on providing strategic oversight on capital management, investor relations and company secretaries responsibilities while Ms. Karen Yih will succeed Mr. Cheng as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Group.  Ms. Yih will target in advancing the Group’s financial management, long-term growth and transformation strategy which includes financial planning and analysis, financial reporting, financial operations management, risk management, and legal affairs.
In line with the Group’s commitment to executing its five strategic priorities for quality expansion, it is investing thoughtfully across the organisation to stay ahead of the industry amidst the rapidly evolving global business environment. The new appointment with clearly defined roles and accountabilities is part of the Group’s ongoing proactive approach to ensure it is well-positioned to address future challenges, seize emerging opportunities, and bolster its transformation initiatives.
Ms. Yih has extensive experience in finance leadership, digital transformation, corporate developments, and international expansion across diverse industries, including retail, fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) and manufacturing.  Prior to joining the Group, she served as the CFO of Starbucks China, where she spearheaded the finance team to support sustainable business growth, enhance capital returns while ensuring financial discipline. Her earlier career included senior leadership roles at PepsiCo APAC and Starbucks APAC, where she also led new market entry and international expansion across multiple markets.
Dr. Henry Cheng, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Chairman, said, “The Board continues to prioritise strong agility and financial stewardship to effectively navigate and succeed in today’s dynamic business landscape and rapidly evolving global environment. By seamlessly combining Hamilton’s invaluable industry insights with Karen’s extensive experience in China and international markets, we are confident that the strengthened financial leadership will continue to improve operational efficiencies across the Group as we execute on our commitment to deliver sustainable value creation for our stakeholders.”

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the “Group”; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group firmly upholds the vision: “To be the leading global jewellery brand that is a trusted lifetime partner for every generation”, drawing on nearly a century of legacy and success.
Founded in 1929, the Group’s iconic brand “CHOW TAI FOOK” has become an emblem of tradition, celebrated for its bold designs and an unwavering attention to detail. Building upon a rich heritage and a foundation of trust, the Group is not only widely recognised for honouring traditions but also for fostering deep, meaningful connections with a diverse customer base through its exquisite jewellery. The Group’s long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has been integral to its success over time and has become synonymous with excellence, value and authenticity. 
As a leading Chinese jeweller, the Group believes in blending contemporary cutting-edge designs with traditional techniques to create jewellery that can be passed down from generation to generation. Every collection is thoughtfully conceived and crafted to reflect the stories of our customers, celebrating the special moments in their lives. Committed to growing alongside our customers, the Group embraces a spirit that aspires to inspire and captivate generations to come, weaving the story of CHOW TAI FOOK into the fabric of their lives.
Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group’s brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand with curated retail experiences, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.
The Group is committed to delivering sustainable long-term value creation for its stakeholders by enhancing the quality of earnings and driving higher value growth. With an extensive retail network across China and multiple locations globally, along with a growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing targeted online-to-offline (“O2O”) strategies to strengthen its competitiveness in today’s omni-channel retail environment.

Media Enquiries:
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited               
Haide Ng
Associate Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 3115 4402
Email: haideng@chowtaifook.com

Acky Chan
Senior Manager, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Tel: (852) 3115 4403
Email: ackychan@chowtaifook.com
 

13/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

