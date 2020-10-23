SMI 10’024 0.3%  SPI 12’508 0.2%  Dow 28’297 -0.2%  DAX 12’646 0.8%  Euro 1.0727 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’199 0.9%  Gold 1’902 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9045 -0.3%  Öl 41.8 -1.6% 
23.10.2020 20:48:00

Chorus Aviation issues statement in response to recent share price appreciation

HALIFAX, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to a request from IIROC, Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus" or the "Company") (TSX: CHR) confirmed today that it has received a preliminary, non-binding acquisition proposal from a third party that is subject to a number of significant conditions. There can be no assurance that any transaction will occur, or as to the timing, structure or terms of any transaction. Chorus does not intend to make further comment unless or until there is a transaction to announce.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains 'forward-looking information'. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "potential", "project", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking information for a number of reasons, including the failure to conclude the transaction referenced in this news release, the factors identified in Chorus' public disclosure record available at www.sedar.com and the risk factors identified in Chorus' Annual Information Form dated February 12, 2020. Statements containing forward-looking information in this news release represent Chorus' expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. Chorus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.
Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions.  Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation  - companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 9.88
2.72 %
Alcon 56.46
2.51 %
Zurich Insur Gr 315.10
1.38 %
LafargeHolcim 42.49
1.26 %
The Swatch Grp 208.30
1.02 %
Geberit 543.40
0.11 %
Roche Hldg G 297.40
0.05 %
Novartis 76.48
-0.20 %
Sika 231.20
-1.28 %
ABB 23.61
-1.71 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:00
Fertilizer Monthly Update ‒ October 2020
13:00
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV
11:08
Vontobel: Sie haben die Wahl - Trump oder Biden Basket?
11:03
SMI leicht stabilisiert
06:01
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hält untere Seitwärtskanalbegrenzung? / EUR/USD – Auf hohem Niveau weiter seitwärts
22.10.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 95.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XPT/USD
16.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, The Walt Disney Company
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.20
Schroders: Schroder Institutional Investor Study 2020: Anleger setzen weiterhin auf Private Assets
21.10.20
Schroders: Warum Nachhaltigkeit für Metropolen so wichtig ist
20.10.20
Schroders: Behavioral Finance: Wie lässt sich das Bedürfnis nach nachhaltigen Anlagen erklären?
mehr
Wie funktioniert das VP Bank Corona – Krisenbarometer? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin steigt dank PayPal-Entscheidung auf den höchsten Stand seit Juli 2019 - PayPal-Aktie gefragt
ABB mit Umsatzrückgang bei massiv höherem Reingewinn - ABB-Aktie im Minus
Corona-Impfstoff hat laut Goldman Sachs grössere Bedeutung für den Aktienmarkt als die US-Wahl
Roche-Aktie leichter: Roche bündelt Kräfte mit Atea Pharmaceuticals im Kampf gegen COVID-19
US-Arzneimittelbehörde lässt Remdesivir gegen COVID-19 zu - Gilead-Aktie schiesst nach oben
Wirecard-Aktie im Plus: Wirecard-Insolvenzverwalter verkauft Nordamerikageschäft an Syncapay - 300 Millionen erlöst?
Dow Jones wagt sich auf grünes Terrain -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX geht schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend tiefer
Meyer Burger und CSEM setzen Zusammenarbeit bei Solarzellen fort - Meyer Burger-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer
AstraZeneca-Aktie dennoch im Plus: Toter bei Corona-Impfstoff-Studie von AstraZeneca in Brasilien
Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schwächer -- SMI und DAX gehen stärker ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich vorrangig im Plus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen Leitindex wurden am Freitag Zuschläge verbucht. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am letzten Handelstag dieser Woche zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten waren vor dem Wochenende vor allem Pluszeichen zu sehen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit