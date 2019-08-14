Chondroitin Sulfate Market Worth $1.4 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 3.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chondroitin sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumption of joint health supplements owing to rising prevalence of arthritis among obese and geriatric population is projected to drive the product demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

The U.S. market, in terms of volume, is anticipated to reach 603.5 tons by 2025

Chondroitin sulfate is regulated and approved as a symptomatic slow-acting drug for osteoarthritis (SYSADOA) in Europe and its intake is preferred along with glucosamine

NutriScience Innovations, LLC, a prominent manufacturer of sodium chondroitin sulfate in the U.S., uses raw materials of European origin and produces high-quality chondroitin sulfate 90% USP without using any organic solvent

TSI Group Ltd.; Qingdao Wan tulmin Biological Products Co. Ltd.; BRF; HeBei SanXin Industrial Group; Bioiberica S.A.U.; Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.; Sino Siam Biotechnique Company Limited; Bio-gen Extracts Private Limited; ZPD; and SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION are some of the key companies present in the chondroitin sulfate market.

Read 229 page research report with TOC on "Chondroitin Sulfate Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Synthetic, Bovine, Swine, Poultry, Shark), By Application (Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Personal Care), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

Clinical efficacy and joint health benefits offered are the major factors triggering the demand for the product. Rising utilization of pharmaceutical grade sodium chondroitin sulfate to cure osteoarthritis is projected to drive industry growth. The market is highly influenced by Chinese dominated product supply, which as per the international nutraceutical industry is inferior and variable in terms of quality, concentration, has missing traceability, and subject to intentional adulteration. Therefore, manufacturers and raw material suppliers have numerous opportunities to supply quality and uniform products through auditable supply chain.

Challenges faced by the industry include adulteration of sodium chondroitin sulfate and the introduction of new joint health ingredients. Fluctuating raw material prices are anticipated to have a negative impact on the product. However, increasing focus on cost-effective process is likely to bolster the volumetric production. The U.S., Germany, the U.K., Japan, and Brazil, among other countries, are the major potential markets for pharmaceutical as well as nutraceutical grade sodium chondroitin sulfate.

The market is fragmented and competitive and marked with the presence of key players across the globe, especially in China. Asian countries, especially Japan and China, are expected to observe remarkable growth over the forecast period. Regional jurisdiction, regulatory scenario, and the availability of raw materials are likely to be regional challenges for the industry.

Grand View Research has segmented the global chondroitin sulfate market report on the basis of source and region:

Chondroitin Sulfate Source Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Bovine



Nutraceuticals





Pharmaceuticals





Animal Feed





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Others



Swine



Nutraceuticals





Pharmaceuticals





Animal Feed





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Others



Poultry



Nutraceuticals





Pharmaceuticals





Animal Feed





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Others



Shark



Nutraceuticals





Pharmaceuticals





Animal Feed





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Others



Synthetic



Nutraceuticals





Pharmaceuticals





Animal Feed





Personal Care & Cosmetics





Others

Chondroitin Sulfate Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia





South Korea





Taiwan



Central & South America



Argentina





Chile





Colombia





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

