29.06.2020

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Listed on Russell 2000 Index

SPARTA, Mich., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: COFS) today announced the company has been added to the Russell 2000 Index.  



"We are extremely pleased to be added on the Russell 2000 Index," said ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Kelly Potes. "This is a prestigious benchmark for ChoiceOne and gives our investors a more detailed view of our market relevance as we grow our community bank franchise across Michigan."

ChoiceOne is approximately a $1.5 billion-asset bank holding company with 29 offices serving West and Southeastern Michigan. It is the 12th largest bank holding company in Michigan based on asset size. 

About ChoiceOne
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Sparta, Michigan and the parent corporation of ChoiceOne Bank. Member FDIC. ChoiceOne Bank operates 29 offices in parts of Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Lapeer, St. Clair and Macomb counties.  ChoiceOne Bank offers insurance and investment products through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Insurance Agencies, Inc. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "COFS." For more information, please visit Investor Relations at ChoiceOne's website at www.choiceone.com.

 





