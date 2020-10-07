07.10.2020 00:35:00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Results Release

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Choice Properties" or the "Trust") (TSX: CHP.UN) announced today that it will be reporting third quarter 2020 results on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 after-market hours. Management will host a conference call the next day on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00AM (ET) with a simultaneous audio webcast.  To access via teleconference please dial (647) 427-7450 or (888)-231-8191.  A playback will be made available two hours after the event at (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056, access code: 5442246. The link to the audio webcast will be available on www.choicereit.ca in the "Events and Webcast" section under "News and Events".

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Logo (CNW Group/Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust)

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 65.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity–based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline. Choice Properties' strategic alliance with its principal tenant, Loblaw Companies Limited, the country's leading retailer, is a key competitive advantage providing long-term growth opportunities. For more information, visit Choice Properties' website at www.choicereit.ca and Choice Properties' issuer profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Nachrichten

