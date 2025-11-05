Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’333 0.2%  SPI 17’052 0.1%  Dow 47’085 -0.5%  DAX 23’837 -0.5%  Euro 0.9306 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’631 -0.5%  Gold 3’964 0.8%  Bitcoin 82’623 0.3%  Dollar 0.8099 0.0%  Öl 64.5 0.2% 
Top News
Ausblick: ConocoPhillips öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Oktober 2025: So schätzen Experten die Novartis-Aktie ein
Ausblick: Moderna zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Wie Experten die Nike-Aktie im Oktober einstuften
So schätzen die Analysten die Nestlé-Aktie im Oktober 2025 ein
Choice Hotels International Aktie 701530 / US1699051066

05.11.2025 12:43:09

Choice Hotels International, Inc Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

Choice Hotels International
73.51 CHF -1.59%
(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $180 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $105.7 million, or $2.22 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $98 million or $2.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.2 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to $447 million from $428 million last year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $180 Mln. vs. $105.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue: $447 Mln vs. $428 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.82 – $7.05

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ KLA-Tencor
NEU✅ Applied Materials
NEU✅ Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Manhattan Associates Inc
❌ Euronext N.V.
❌ Intercontinental Exchange

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:21 Anleger schichten in Sicherheit um
09:14 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.11.2025
08:00 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: KLA-Tencor, Applied Materials, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA mit François Bloch
07:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Verluste eingedämmt, aber…
04.11.25 Logo WHS Trading-Chancen im turbulenten Markt | Live im Chart erklärt
04.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave nimmt neues Quanten-System für US-Verteidigung in Betrieb - Aktie schwächelt vor Zahlen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch etwas fester: Weniger Gewinn - Umsatzplus unter den Erwartungen
Palantir-Aktie trotzdem tiefer: Mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
US-Börsen letztlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
EVOTEC-Aktie knickt ein: EVOTEC kämpft weiter mit Verlusten - Kooperationsvereinbarung mit Sandoz
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: Anleger schicken AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
Top 5 der Autoindustrie: BYD-Aktie als heisser Tesla-Konkurrent
XRP Kurs Prognose: Ausgedient?
Geberit-Aktie in Grün: Jahresausblick nach starkem Quartal angehoben

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im Oktober 2025 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen L ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffe im Oktober 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
12:50 Kreml: Ukraine verheimlicht Einkesslung im Donbass
12:42 ROUNDUP: Qiagen sucht neuen Chef - Aktienrückkauf, Übernahme und Prognose erhöht
12:32 BASF-Aktie in Grün: Betrieb im umstrittenen Milliardenwerk in China gestartet
12:25 ROUNDUP 2: BMW verdient im Tagesgeschäft wie erwartet - Aktie im Plus
12:20 Deutsche Anleihen: Stagnation zur Wochenmitte - Warten auf US-Daten
12:19 ROUNDUP: Vestas engt Ziele nach gutem Quartal ein - Aktienrückkaufprogramm
12:16 Aktien Frankfurt: Dax sinkt weiter - Analyst sieht Gefahr größerer Korrektur
12:09 Linke und Grüne machen Druck für Digitalsteuer
12:08 Aktien Europa: Leichte Verluste - US-Vorgaben mahnen zur Vorsicht
11:53 ROUNDUP 3: Zölle und starker Euro treffen Siemens Healthineers - Aktie stürzt ab