Choice Hotels International Aktie 701530 / US1699051066
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
30.04.2026 12:36:32
Choice Hotels International, Inc Announces Fall In Q1 Income
(RTTNews) - Choice Hotels International, Inc (CHH) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year
The company's bottom line came in at $20.30 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $44.53 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Choice Hotels International, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $49.59 million or $1.07 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $340.57 million from $332.86 million last year.
Choice Hotels International, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $20.30 Mln. vs. $44.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $340.57 Mln vs. $332.86 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.92 To $ 7.14
Nachrichten zu Choice Hotels International Inc.
|
29.04.26
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
18.02.26
|Ausblick: Choice Hotels International mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Choice Hotels International stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25