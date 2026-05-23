CHMP Issues Positive Opinion On Novo Nordisk's Wegovy 7.2 Mg For Obesity

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorisation of Wegovy 7.2 mg (once-weekly injectable semaglutide 7.2 mg) in a single-dose pen for people living with obesity.

Wegovy 7.2 mg is already available in the European Union for adults with obesity, dosed as three injections of 2.4 mg, and is based on results from the STEP UP trial program.

In the STEP UP trial, semaglutide 7.2 mg injected once weekly demonstrated 20.7%1 mean weight loss in participants with obesity, and approximately one in three people experienced 25% or greater weight loss.

Wegovy 7.2 mg in the single-dose pen is already approved in the US and UK. In the US, Wegovy 7.2 mg is launched under the brand name Wegovy HD.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch Wegovy 7.2 mg in a single-dose pen in the European Union in third quarter of 2026.

In a separate press release, Novo Nordisk announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use under the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion, recommending marketing authorisation of Wegovy pill (once-daily oral semaglutide 25 mg) to reduce excess body weight and maintain long-term weight reduction.

Novo Nordisk plans to launch Wegovy pill in select markets outside the US in the second half of 2026.

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