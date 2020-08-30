30.08.2020 16:06:00

Chiropractic Management for The Most Complicated Wry Neck, a Study by Hong Kong Chiropractors

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A bad night's sleep can lead to waking up with a painful neck, which makes it hard to turn your head. Wry neck often goes away without treatment. However, a study led by Eric Chu, chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong indicates that this condition can be complicated if you have the loss of normal alignment and stability of the first and second cervical vertebrae. It can lead to severe wry neck and medical emergency.

A young boy woke up with painful and repetitive episodes of wry neck. He was admitted to hospital many times for continuous halter traction in the first 6 months and he was diagnosed as cervical subluxation. He also experienced a temporary complication from an overcorrection with neck bracing. All medication and physiotherapies cannot give a long-lasting pain relief and stiffness.

After the discharge from his 4th hospital stay, the boy was taken to New York Medical Group by his grandfather for a consultation with the multidisciplinary spine team. At his first visit, the boy still had the severe neck pain, and the neck was stuck in right rotation. After the multimodal chiropractic treatment for 4 weeks, his pain was relieved very well. His neck movement was restored by 70% and his pain medication was tapered off near the end of treatment.

Treatment protocol is designed to the severity and type of the neck misalignment. Conservative management is encouraged to start right away. If left untreated, few cases may resolve spontaneously, but many cases may lead to secondary morbidities ranging from neck restriction, permanent wreck neck, facial asymmetry, and even sudden death. Cervical collar and halter traction are routinely used for patients diagnosed with upper cervical misalignment.

Many studies have found significant efficacy of chiropractic care for alleviating severe neck pain. "Chiropractic approach aims to provide relief for swollen muscles, increment for joint mobility, and stabilization of neck tissues," said the leading author Dr. Eric Chu, Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong.

Reference: Clinical Medicine Insight: Musculoskeletal Disorders

Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200830/2903008-1

SOURCE Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 60.12
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 372.40
0.43 %
Swiss Re 73.58
0.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.70
0.32 %
Sika 214.20
0.00 %
Adecco Group 47.59
-1.12 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.14 %
Nestle 108.86
-1.20 %
Alcon 52.10
-1.21 %
Swisscom 504.20
-1.37 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Vontobel: Callable BRCs auf Indizes mit 55% Barriere
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
28.08.20
SMI - Weg nach oben weiter verbaut
28.08.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Weiter seitwärts / EUR/USD – Unterer Trendkanalbereich erreicht
27.08.20
Euro Surges Against US Dollar Despite Negative Rates
27.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 97.00% Barrier Capital Protection Zertifikat auf S&P 500 Index(R)
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Anleger sollten sich schützen: Marktexperte sieht Trumps Wiederwahlstrategie als Risikofaktor
Lonza-Partner Moderna stellt Test-Zwischenergebnisse von Impfstoffkandidat vor - Aktie tiefrot
Hoffnung auf Erholung der Wirtschaft laut Portfolio-Managerin verfrüht
Meilenstein erreicht - Wie Apple eine Marktkapitalisierung von 2 Billionen US-Dollar erreicht hat
KW 35: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
"Perfekter Sturm": Wedbush erhöht Kursziel für Tesla-Aktie
Neuer Goldrausch: Wie ETFs das Geschäft um das Edelmetall beinflussen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 35: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Citibank tätigt falsche Überweisung in Höhe von 175 Millionen US-Dollar: Hedgefonds verweigert Rückzahlung
Mittels Kryptowährungen: Wie Chinesen Milliardenwerte aus der Volksrepublik schaffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI in Rot -- DAX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend im Plus
Die heimischen Märkte notierten vor dem Wochenende auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex gab am Freitag ab. Die US-Börsen gingen fester aus dem Freitagshandel. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Freitag mehrheitlch Gewinne aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB