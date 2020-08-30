Chiropractic Management for The Most Complicated Wry Neck, a Study by Hong Kong Chiropractors

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A bad night's sleep can lead to waking up with a painful neck, which makes it hard to turn your head. Wry neck often goes away without treatment. However, a study led by Eric Chu, chairman of Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong indicates that this condition can be complicated if you have the loss of normal alignment and stability of the first and second cervical vertebrae. It can lead to severe wry neck and medical emergency.

A young boy woke up with painful and repetitive episodes of wry neck. He was admitted to hospital many times for continuous halter traction in the first 6 months and he was diagnosed as cervical subluxation. He also experienced a temporary complication from an overcorrection with neck bracing. All medication and physiotherapies cannot give a long-lasting pain relief and stiffness.

After the discharge from his 4th hospital stay, the boy was taken to New York Medical Group by his grandfather for a consultation with the multidisciplinary spine team. At his first visit, the boy still had the severe neck pain, and the neck was stuck in right rotation. After the multimodal chiropractic treatment for 4 weeks, his pain was relieved very well. His neck movement was restored by 70% and his pain medication was tapered off near the end of treatment.

Treatment protocol is designed to the severity and type of the neck misalignment. Conservative management is encouraged to start right away. If left untreated, few cases may resolve spontaneously, but many cases may lead to secondary morbidities ranging from neck restriction, permanent wreck neck, facial asymmetry, and even sudden death. Cervical collar and halter traction are routinely used for patients diagnosed with upper cervical misalignment.

Many studies have found significant efficacy of chiropractic care for alleviating severe neck pain. "Chiropractic approach aims to provide relief for swollen muscles, increment for joint mobility, and stabilization of neck tissues," said the leading author Dr. Eric Chu, Chiropractic Doctors Association of Hong Kong.

