SMI 10’670 0.8%  SPI 13’288 0.7%  Dow 29’983 -2.0%  DAX 13’561 1.0%  Euro 1.0823 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’517 1.0%  Gold 1’861 -0.7%  Bitcoin 30’676 3.9%  Dollar 0.8948 0.5%  Öl 55.5 -0.8% 
01.02.2021 10:54:00

CHiQ Awarded Top Accolade by Canstar Blue

The brand was awarded the top-spot in Canstar Blue's 2020 refrigeration category

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics and home appliances, CHiQ has been awarded the top spot in Canstar Blue's 2020  "Most Satisfied Customer - Refrigeration" category. CHiQ is a new generation of high-end smart home appliances from Changhong, including a full set of home Internet consumer electronics, such as TV sets, refrigerators, air conditioners, and small home appliances. With the advent of the 5G era, the global interaction mode will be upgraded again with the help of CHiQ.

In the annual market survey conducted by Australian consumer tracker Canstar Blue, CHiQ topped the list of best refrigeration brands earning five stars in criteria categories: food freshness, design, quality of fittings, overall satisfaction and more.

David Esler, General Manager of Sales and Marketing at CHiQ says that the award is a testament to the brands leading innovation and quality at an affordable price point, adding:

"We are delighted to be recognised as number one in Customer Satisfaction and attribute this to the CHiQ methodology of creating human-centric appliances." says Esler.

CHiQ has 40 SKUs in its growing fridge and freezer portfolio including Retro Fridge, hybrid fridge-freezer models, side by sides, top and bottom mount configurations, a range of chest-freezer models and bar fridges.

CHiQ is adding to its growing catalogue of product innovation in 2021 with plans to add a selection of laundry products and computer monitors during the year.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430218/image_1.jpg  

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 263.50
2.53 %
Sika 247.40
2.06 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’068.00
1.28 %
Roche Hldg G 310.85
1.20 %
LafargeHolcim 48.78
1.10 %
Swisscom 486.70
0.27 %
CS Group 11.77
0.09 %
CieFinRichemont 82.86
-0.02 %
SGS 2’696.00
-0.48 %
Lonza Grp 563.00
-1.23 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:07
SMI geht die Puste aus
07:05
Daily Markets: SMI – Weitere Verluste voraus? / Microsoft – Aufwärtstrend noch intakt
29.01.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
29.01.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Spotify
28.01.21
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV
28.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Sulzer AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

29.01.21
Schroders: Warum ist Wasserstoff derzeit im Gespräch?
20.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Japan
19.01.21
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Schweizer Aktien
mehr
Invesco: Welche Rolle spielt Nachhaltigkeit bei ETFs in 2021? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Britische Finanzaufsicht warnt vor Totalverlust: Welche Risiken Anleger bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. bedenken müssen
Trump wird zum Buhmann - Unternehmen distanzieren sich vom ehemaligen US-Präsidenten
Januar 2021: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Deutsche Bank 2020 womöglich auch nach Steuern in Gewinnzone - Aktie stärker
Clariant-Aktie gibt ab: Machtkampf findet ein Ende
Julius Bär-Aktie verliert kräftig: Deutlich höherer Gewinn in 2020
Erste Experten warnen nach der Aktienrally vor einem Rücksetzer bei Plug Power, NEL und FuelCell
AstraZeneca liefert der EU nun doch mehr Impfstoff - Aktie fester
SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Mark Cuban: Kryptowährungen sind genau wie die Dotcom-Blase - was das für Bitcoin bedeutet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex entwickeln aich am Montag freundlich. An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zum Wochenstart aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit