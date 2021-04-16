 Chipscreen received a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Chiauranib/CS2164 IND clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) | 16.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’188 -0.1%  SPI 14’308 0.1%  Dow 34’036 0.9%  DAX 15’354 0.7%  Euro 1.1015 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.3%  Gold 1’766 0.1%  Bitcoin 56’513 -3.1%  Dollar 0.9197 -0.3%  Öl 67.0 0.3% 
16.04.2021 10:43:00

Chipscreen received a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Chiauranib/CS2164 IND clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, a China headquartered biopharmaceutical company developing and marketing novel drugs based on its unique technology of Chemical Genomics Drug discovery platform, today announces that it has received Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of Chiauranib/CS2164, a potential treatment for multiple oncological indications including Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC), Ovarian Cancer, Liver Cancer, and Breast Cancer, etc. Chiauranib is the third novel drug candidate discovered and developed by Chipscreen to be marketed, submitted NDA or in the late-stage phases of clinical studies.

Chiauranib is an innovative, 3-pathway targeted kinase small molecule inhibitor with high selectivity against Auroa B /VEGFRs/CSF1R currently entering Phase III clinical trials in China. Its treatments to SCLC and Ovarian Cancer have been just designated as "breakthrough therapies" by National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China in the past months. The molecular mechanism of Chiauranib is to inhibit the rapid proliferation of tumor cells via targeting novel DNA replication pathway, as well as enhancement of antitumor immunity and inhibition of tumor angiogenesis concomitantly.

The primary objective of this Phase Ib/2 study in the USA is to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy of Chiauranib as a monotherapy in 24 to 36 patients with SCLC.  

"With this clearance of US FDA IND application for CS2164, it will certainly increase success of our global development strategy based on early efficacy and safety data obtained from China trials," said Dr. Xianping Lu, Chairman and President of Chipscreen.

About CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES

Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences Co., Ltd. (Chipscreen Biosciences, Stock Symbol: 688321.SH) was founded in Shenzhen in 2001, specializing in the research and development of novel small molecule drugs. Within house-built proprietary chemical genomics-based drug discovery and early evaluation platform as its core competitiveness, integrated Chipscreen Biosciences has now become one of China's leading innovative drug enterprises, forming a modern biopharmaceutical group company in Shenzhen, as its headquarter, research and development center and GMP production base, Chengdu, as a regional headquarter, second research and development center, and a large scale GMP production base for both drug substances and products, Beijing clinical research center, Shanghai commercial center, and CHIPSCREEN BIOSCIENCES (United States) Limited. At present, the company has developed several original new drug product lines for oncology, metabolic diseases, autoimmune diseases, central nervous diseases, and antiviral diseases.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chipscreen-received-a-phase-1b2-clinical-trial-of-chiauranibcs2164-ind-clearance-from-the-us-food-and-drug-administration-fda-301270466.html

SOURCE Shenzhen Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

09:23 Vontobel: derimail - 6.50% p.a. auf Deutsche Wohnen & Vonovia mit 70% Barriere
08:27 SMI - Dividendensaison voraus
05:53 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Oberer Trendkanalbereich im Fokus / EUR/USD – 50er-EMA im Fokus
15.04.21 Marktüberblick: SAP nach Zahlen gesucht
15.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.90% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Intel Corp, Alphabet Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc
13.04.21 Lyxor: Investing in Financials - two potential paths
13.04.21 Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV
09.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Netflix, Spotify
mehr

https://youtu.be/lv4hwlmJ6Gc

Die Aktienmärkte sind weiterhin in guter Stimmung. Was für die aktuelle Zurückhaltung sorgt und welche Wirtschafts- und Unternehmensdaten demnächst anstehen erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 13. April 21: Zahlenflut lässt Anleger zögern – Givaudan übertrifft sich selbst | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie zieht an: Erwartungen im ersten Quartal übertroffen
Hirnvenenthrombose bei mRNA-Impfstoff fast so häufig wie bei AstraZeneca
Nestlé will Dividende weiter anheben - Nestlé-Aktie steigt
Relief Therapeutics bleibt auch 2020 in Verlustzone - Aktie fällt
Coinbase-Börsengang erfolgreich: Starker erster Handelstag auf dem Börsenparkett
Krypto-Bulle Mike Novogratz kauft Facebook-Aktien
Wall Street legte zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mehrheitlich im Minus
CureVac-Aktie legt zu: CureVac macht weiter Verluste - Zulassungsantrag für Corona-Impfstoff im 2. Quartal geplant
Moderna-Chef: Engpässe für Impfstoffherstellung bei Komponenten und Fachpersonal
Credit Suisse-Aktie dreht ins Plus: CS hat offenbar grosse Aktienpakete aus Archegos-Zusammenbruch verkauft

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit