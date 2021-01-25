Chipotle's First Ever Super Bowl Ad Imagines What's Possible With Real Food

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it will premiere its first ever Super Bowl commercial during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV. The spot, titled "Can a Burrito Change the World?," features a young boy rhetorically asking that question while highlighting the impact that Chipotle's 'Food with Integrity' standards could have on the world, including reducing carbon emissions, saving water, and supporting local growers.

The ad can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/BkXHqihY4RE

Evidenced in the ad, created by Venables Bell and Partners, Chipotle believes that how we grow our food affects how we grow the future. The company believes the global pandemic has shifted consumer behavior to lean towards a community-focused society, further igniting a passion inside of many for making purchasing decisions that drive difference in the world around them. With this spot as part of a series of brand actions, Chipotle is shedding light on how greater awareness of where food comes from and how it is grown can not only help everyone, but also begin to reverse an agricultural industry crisis, which has lost 40x more farmers than it has gained over the last decade.*

Big Game, Bigger Commitment

Chipotle is utilizing the big game to address the challenges faced within our food system and has committed $5 million over five years to help remove barriers and enable the next generation of farmers and ranchers to succeed. Last year, the brand spent more than $300 million in food premiums to purchase supplies that are responsibly sourced, humanely raised and often locally grown. Even though more than 400 million acres of farmland are expected to need new farmers in coming years*, it is becoming increasingly difficult for young farmers to find affordable land in the United States. Chipotle is helping these young farmers get started and assist the local communities that rely on the opportunities and income these farms provide.

Handing Off to the Fans

In addition to this commitment, on Sunday, February 7, Chipotle will be donating $1 from every delivery order to the National Young Farmers Coalition, and for orders placed on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com only, Chipotle will offer fans $0 delivery fees. Additionally, fans ordering from the app or online can round up their order total to the next highest dollar using Chipotle's real change feature to support the National Young Farmers Coalition starting today.

"Our big game ad debut is a milestone moment for our brand," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "We want to use this massive platform to help shift attention toward creating positive change for the challenges our food system faces and educate consumers on how they can make a difference."

In October 2020, Chipotle launched a feature to showcase how simple decisions like what ingredients go into your meal can affect the world. Its "Real Foodprint" tracker allows guests to view the cumulative potential impact of their Chipotle orders, as compared to orders using conventional ingredients, against five key metrics including: Less Carbon in the Atmosphere, Gallons of Water Saved, Improved Soil Health, Organic Land Supported, and Antibiotics Avoided.

Chipotle's Commitment to Farming

Since 2019, Chipotle has pledged to help reinvigorate the fading farming industry for future generations. To date, the brand's programs include:

Tractor Beverage Co. Partnership

All Tractor Beverages sold by Chipotle help support the U.S. agricultural industry, with 5% of Chipotle's profits from its sale of these beverages being donated to causes that benefit farmers. Funds expand Chipotle's existing farmer programs including long-term contracts, increased local sourcing, scholarships and grants to start, run or grow farming operations, among others.

Virtual Farmers Market

Chipotle is supporting farmers in its supply chain by assisting in the development of eCommerce sites within the Chipotle Virtual Farmers Market, an online marketplace where consumers can buy real ingredients online, directly from the brand's suppliers.

Young Farmers

To date, Chipotle and the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation have contributed over $500,000 to support the next generation of farmers. The brand is empowering the industry by offering education, scholarships, grants, and three-year contracts to young farmers.

to support the next generation of farmers. The brand is empowering the industry by offering education, scholarships, grants, and three-year contracts to young farmers. Farmlink Project

This winter, Chipotle's real change partnership with The Farmlink Project raised awareness of food waste across the United States and allowed Farmlink to donate more than 9.5 million meals to those who needed it most. In addition, by engaging their supply chain with the non-profit, Chipotle has set an example for companies looking to make sustainable long-term change in the fight against food insecurity.

and allowed Farmlink to donate more than 9.5 million meals to those who needed it most. In addition, by engaging their supply chain with the non-profit, Chipotle has set an example for companies looking to make sustainable long-term change in the fight against food insecurity. Aluminaries

Chipotle's Aluminaries Project 2.0 accelerator program has helped growth stage ventures across the country advance innovative solutions in farming.

