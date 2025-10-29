Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie 2319653 / US1696561059
29.10.2025 21:22:42
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q3 Profit Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG-B) revealed earnings for third quarter in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $382.10 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $387.39 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $389.86 million or $0.29 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $3.003 billion from $2.793 billion last year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $382.10 Mln. vs. $387.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.29 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.003 Bln vs. $2.793 Bln last year.
