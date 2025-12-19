Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie 2319653 / US1696561059
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
19.12.2025 23:38:48
Chipotle Launches High Protein Menu With New Snack-Size Protein Cup
(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said it will roll out its first-ever High Protein Menu across the U.S. and Canada starting December 23, introducing a lineup designed to meet growing demand for convenient, protein-focused meals.
At the center of the launch is Chipotle's first snack-format item, the High Protein Cup, a four-ounce serving of Adobo Chicken delivering 32 grams of protein. The company said the new menu builds on customer behavior, as many guests already customize orders to increase protein intake. Chipotle noted that its Adobo Chicken is made from humanely raised poultry and contains no added antibiotics.
The High Protein Menu will be available in restaurants and through Chipotle's digital platforms. In the U.S., prices for menu items start at $3.50 at select locations, with the national weighted average price of the High Protein Cup at $3.82.
The company said the launch reflects broader dietary trends, with protein remaining the most popular diet focus in the U.S. and a majority of consumers actively prioritizing higher protein intake. The menu is also positioned to appeal to customers following GLP-1-influenced eating habits, offering options that range from lighter portions to more substantial meals.
In addition to the protein cup, the menu includes several bowls, burritos, salads, tacos, and combinations featuring varying protein, fiber, and calorie profiles. Chipotle said the assortment is intended to make it easier for guests to choose meals aligned with specific nutritional goals without sacrificing taste.
Chipotle also plans to spotlight high-protein meals created by longtime customers, athletes, and health-focused creators beginning January 5. These curated items will appear in the app and online, highlighting how different guests use Chipotle's customization to support performance, weight management, or balanced nutrition.
Company executives said the curated menu formalizes what customers have been doing for years—building protein-heavy meals using Chipotle's customizable ingredients, while offering clearer choices and portion flexibility to support a range of dietary needs.
Friday, CMG closed at $37.64, up 0.03%, and is trading after hours at $37.66, higher by 0.05%, on the NYSE.
Nachrichten zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
|
19.12.25
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie News: Chipotle Mexican Grill am Freitagabend gesucht (finanzen.ch)
|
19.12.25
|Chipotle Mexican Grill Aktie News: Chipotle Mexican Grill am Nachmittag stabil (finanzen.ch)
|
17.12.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 schwächelt schlussendlich (finanzen.ch)
|
17.12.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
17.12.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
15.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier Chipotle Mexican Grill-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
|
12.12.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels schwächer (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schliessen in der Gewinnzone -- SMI und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten zum Wochenende Gewinne. Die Wall Street legte deutlich zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Freitag nach oben.