SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’707 0.2%  Dollar 0.8923 0.3%  Öl 62.7 3.0% 

Neue Bitcoin Tracker-Zertifikate von Vontobel - wechseln Sie noch heute! -w-
12.02.2021 23:03:00

Chip Munn Named As Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

FLORENCE, S.C., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Munn, CEO of Signature Wealth Group (an independent organization aligned with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc.,) was named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, released online February 11, 2021.

Signature Wealth Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Signature Wealth Group)

"Our team has spent the past five years building a culture that focuses on providing a concierge level of service to clients and it's humbling to be recognized for our work," said Munn.

The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.

"Here's what our research has found: the very best advisors are laser-focused on having a positive impact on their clients' lives," R.J. Shook, president and founder, SHOOK Research said in a previous article about the Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors Methodology. "They want to add meaning, help them live better lives."

About Chip Munn and Signature Wealth Group

As the CEO of Signature Wealth, Chip has helped drive the expansion of the practice from a three-person team to a regional wealth management group with 45+ team members thriving in more than 12 local communities across the Southeast and has seen it grow from $280M in client assets under care to more than $1.8B since 2016.

In addition to his work with clients, Chip has authored The Retirement Remix and hosts The Retirement Remix Show and Maximum Advisor Podcast. He is also a regular contributor to various financial publications like Financial-Planning.com and The Street's Retirement Daily. Connect on Twitter @chip_munn.

About Raymond James Financial Services

As of 12/31/2020. Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. is a financial services firm supporting independent financial advisors nationwide. Since 1974, Raymond James Financial Services Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has provided a wide range of investment and wealth planning related services through its affiliate, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC. Both broker/dealers are wholly owned subsidiaries of Raymond James Financial, Inc. a leading diversified financial services company with approximately 8,200 financial advisors throughout the United States, Canada and overseas. Total client assets are $1.02 trillion. Additional information is available at raymondjames.com.

135 South Dargan St., Ste. 200, Florence, SC 29506. Signature Wealth Group is not a registered broker/dealer and is independent of Raymond James Financial Services. Securities offered through Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.  Investment Advisory Services are offered through Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. Raymond James is not affiliated with Forbes or Shook Research, LLC.

Media Contact: Bobbie Adkins, Director of Marketing, Signature Wealth Group, bobbie@signaturewealth.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chip-munn-named-as-forbes-best-in-state-wealth-advisor-301227817.html

SOURCE Signature Wealth Group

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.00
1.36 %
ABB 26.20
1.08 %
Givaudan 3’655.00
1.05 %
Sika 254.60
0.91 %
SGS 2’729.00
0.81 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’117.50
-0.13 %
Swisscom 464.80
-0.15 %
CieFinRichemont 87.78
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.70
-0.69 %
The Swatch Grp 265.00
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15:40
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
07:59
SMI schiebt sich weiter nach oben
06:57
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hochlauf bis 3’720 Punkte? / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiterhin intakt
05:55
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

11:24
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Fall GameStop: Das hat Hedgefonds-Manager Dalio dazu zu sagen
Bitcoin steigt auf Rekordhoch
Zurich-Aktie gibt nach: Corona-Krise und Katastrophenschäden belasten Zurich Insurance
Clariant-Aktie fällt zurück: Clariant schrumpft und schreibt dank Devestition hohen Gewinn
Vontobel-Aktie tiefrot: Vontobel schreibt 2020 leicht tieferen Gewinn
Könnte sich Tesla noch verdoppeln oder verdreifachen? Tesla-Bulle Palihapitiya zeigt sich optimistisch
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie nach Zahlen klar im Minus - Umsatz verfehlt aber Erwartungen
ams-Aktie zieht an: ams lanciert neuen optischen Sensor im Bereich Industrieanwendungen
Dow tiefer - Techwerte schliessen fest -- SMI geht freundlich aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst über 14'000 Punkten -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel in Asien
Roche erhält FDA-Zulassung für Urin-Test auf BK-Virus - Roche-Aktie schliesst freundlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- DAX wenig verändert -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kam hingegen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street rettete ein Plus ins Wochenende. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit