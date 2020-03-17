Chip Merlin's New Book, Pay Up!, Has Advice For Tennessee Tornado Victims Filing Insurance Claims

TAMPA, Fla., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Merlin, president and founder of Merlin Law Group, has a new book entitled Pay Up! Preventing A Disaster With Your Own Insurance Company, that exposes the bad faith practices of insurance companies that take advantage of their own customers. This book contains over 30 years' worth of insight into how insurance companies handle claims and what policyholders can do to work around their bad faith tactics. For Tennessee residents recently affected by the storm, this book's timely release can help them as they pursue insurance claims for tornado damage.

In Pay Up!, policyholders will learn the benefits of seeking professional help with their claims. The book contains multiple stories and case studies exposing the red flags to watch out for that indicate bad faith. Chip Merlin wants to educate policyholders on proactive steps to take to ensure they obtain fair and timely compensation.

"My hope is that this book will help you understand where you stand and how to proceed in the claims process and, most importantly, when to seek help with any insurance problems you face, whether on your own or with the businesses you work for," said Chip Merlin.

When disaster strikes, there can be significant property loss and business interruption. Policyholders often wait for their insurance company's adjuster to meet with them and have their benefits explained. There are also many unqualified damage adjusters flocking to the affected area in search of a quick payday. In Pay Up!, Merlin explains why policyholders shouldn't wait on their insurance company to act and how they can weed out these inexperienced adjusters and instead find qualified and trustworthy professionals that can truly make a difference with their claim.

Pay Up! has instruction for policyholders suffering from the Tennessee tornado disasters. It can be read in hours, offering valuable information to determine a much better claims course of action and help provide peace of mind for those never having been through the ordeal.

Pay Up! Preventing a Disaster With Your Own Insurance Company is now available for purchase on Amazon.com.

About Chip Merlin

As founder and president of Merlin Law Group, Chip has dedicated his practice to the representation and advocacy of insurance policyholders in disputers with insurance companies nationwide.

Chip was noted as the "Babe Ruth of Hurricane lawyers" in the Asbury Park Free Press for his work on behalf of 23 municipalities and hundreds of policyholders following Superstorm Sandy. The Tampa Bay Times dubbed him "the Master of Disaster" for his nationwide catastrophe work and helping policyholders following Hurricane Katrina.

He was provided a Lifetime Achievement Award by the Florida Association of Public Adjusters for his advocacy on behalf of policyholders. He is on the Board of Directors of United Policyholders, has been a guest commentator on CNN and Fox News and is past Chair of the Insurance Bad Faith Litigation Group of the American Association of Justice.

About Merlin Law Group: Merlin Law Group has been dedicated to representing policyholders and litigating their insurance claims for over 35 years. We have represented individual homeowners, commercial enterprises, condominium associations, and large municipalities. Our firm has successfully litigated and recovered hundreds of millions in damages for our clients. Having a dedicated trial team, financial resources to fight insurance companies, and attorneys nationwide has enabled Merlin Law Group to stand out from our competitors.

