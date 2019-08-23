Chinook Announces Name Change to AMP German Cannabis Group and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Chinook Tyee Industry Limited ("Chinook" or the "Company") (TSXV: XCX), (Frankfurt: C4T: ISIN: CA16961T2083) announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has approved the listing of the Company's Class A Voting Common Shares Without Par Value ("Common Shares") and will begin trading at market open on September 4, 2019 under the Company's current symbol, "XCX" ("CSE Listing"). The Company also announces that it has changed its name to "AMP German Cannabis Group Inc." and its new CUSIP number will be 00176G102 and its ISIN will be CA00176G1028.

The Company Common Shares will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without any changes and delist from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at the close of trading on September 3, 2019.

AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

AMP German Cannabis Group is the parent company of several European investment subsidiaries focusing on the import of pharmaceutical-grade (EU-GMP) cannabis into Germany, predominantly from Canada. AMP provides EU-GMP gap analysis and audits, logistical, transportation, importation permits and other related services for the importation of medical cannabis into Germany through its AMP EU-GMP German Certification Protocol Program.

