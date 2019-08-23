23.08.2019 02:22:00

Chinook Announces Name Change to AMP German Cannabis Group and Listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange

BERLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Chinook Tyee Industry Limited ("Chinook" or the "Company") (TSXV: XCX), (Frankfurt: C4T: ISIN: CA16961T2083) announces that the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") has approved the listing of the Company's Class A Voting Common Shares Without Par Value ("Common Shares") and will begin trading at market open on September 4, 2019 under the Company's current symbol, "XCX" ("CSE Listing").  The Company also announces that it has changed its name to "AMP German Cannabis Group Inc." and its new CUSIP number will be 00176G102 and its ISIN will be CA00176G1028.

The Company Common Shares will continue to trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange without any changes and delist from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") at the close of trading on September 3, 2019. 

AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.
AMP German Cannabis Group is the parent company of several European investment subsidiaries focusing on the import of pharmaceutical-grade (EU-GMP) cannabis into Germany, predominantly from Canada.  AMP provides EU-GMP gap analysis and audits, logistical, transportation, importation permits and other related services for the importation of medical cannabis into Germany through its AMP EU-GMP German Certification Protocol Program.

For more information, please visit: www.amp-eu.com.

Social media links: Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Media Kit:  www.amp-eu.com/media

Neither the TSXV, nor the CSE nor their respective Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV and the CSE, respectively) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and its European investments. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.

SOURCE AMP German Cannabis Group Inc.

