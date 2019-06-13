Chinese Talent Takes Centre-Stage at Vivid Sydney

Vivid Sydney is the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere

SYDNEY, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivid Sydney is the largest festival of light, music and ideas in the Southern Hemisphere. The Festival celebrates Sydney as the creative hub of the Asia-Pacific with large-scale light installations and projections; free family events; music performance and collaborations; and creative ideas, discussion and debate.

One of the highlights of the festival is the Vivid Light Walk which stretches over three kilometres in the CBD and features more than 50 installations and projections created by over 100 artists/collaborators from 17 countries.

"We have a growing number of Chinese artists within Vivid Sydney," said Lucy Keeler, Head Curator of Vivid Light. "There are many artists exploring new technologies and bringing their work to Australia. They're also sharing their thoughts and ideas across our artist base - it's a really interesting new horizon for us."

Vivid Sydney has a global reach of 83 million via social media and digital channels and photos and videos from the festival are seen in over 180 countries around the world.

A record 185,887 Vivid Sydney travel packages were sold in 2018 - up 37 per cent on the year before - with 73,134 international travel packages making up a large portion of that total. Over 23,600 visitors from mainland China visited the festival in 2018 on Vivid Sydney travel packages, with a host of visitors noting that the festival was not only exciting but also very easy to enjoy.

"Being involved in this event, Vivid Sydney, is very exciting," said Bosco Liang from China, one of the 15 international artists involved in creating Nostalgia Above. "Everyone in our team has different cultural backgrounds which is really good. We can understand the same concept in a different way - and all these different ways together maximise the concept and make it more vivid."

The lead artist for the Let It Snow installation, Jing Li from China, said it was an incredible honour to be part of such an internationally renowned festival.

"Vivid Sydney is a great platform to show all the different artists' talents from the different countries," said Jing. "I have talked to my friends back in China and they said 'Vivid Sydney is very, very famous and popular in China'."

Meanwhile there were two other Chinese artists celebrating their Vivid Sydney success, with James and Cloris Wang and their Timber Aurora installation.

"It is very important for us to have a unique approach into Vivid Sydney," said James. "When people think of this lighting festival - they think of the Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the amazing lights and sounds but less about the spacing. So our approach is more about a spatial and social sort of activation of the public space. It's about inspiring people as well."

Cloris couldn't agree more.

"[Vivid Sydney] is almost the must-do thing here every year and also for the international tourists as well - it's a must do thing to check out in June. So as an international artist to be seen by people from all over the world, I feel very happy to be on this kind of stage."

Where: Vivid Sydney, across the city

When: Friday 24 May to Saturday 15 June

Session start times: 6pm-11pm

Mainland China International Market Profile

Key statistics from YE December 2018:

NSW received 772,100 overnight visitors from Mainland China

from Mainland China Visitors from Mainland China stayed nearly 21.1 million nights in NSW

in NSW Mainland Chinese overnight visitors spent nearly $3.6 billion in NSW

in NSW Sydney (97.8%) was by far the most visited region in NSW by Mainland Chinese overnight visitors, followed by the South Coast Region (2.9%) and the Hunter region (1.8%).

(97.8%) was by far the most visited region in NSW by Mainland Chinese overnight visitors, followed by the South Coast Region (2.9%) and the Hunter region (1.8%). China has been NSW's top source market since YE November 2015 , taking over the lead position from New Zealand .

has been NSW's top source market since YE , taking over the lead position from . Between YE January 2015 and YE January 2019 , China's growth rate was over 11 times that of New Zealand .

Hong Kong International Market Profile



Key statistics from YE December 2018:

NSW received 131,000 overnight visitors from Hong Kong

from Visitors from Hong Kong stayed nearly 2.4 million nights in NSW

in NSW Hong Kong overnight visitors spent $326 million in NSW

overnight visitors in NSW Sydney (96.3%) was by far the most visited region in NSW by Hong Kong overnight visitors, followed by the Hunter region (3.8%) and the South Coast (3%)

Visit: www.vividsydney.com

