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Surge Holdings Aktie 59641027 / US86882L1052

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
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16.09.2026 01:00:00

Chinese Solar Panels Drop to 12 Cents a Watt, Rooftop Installs Surge Worldwide

Chinese-made photovoltaic panels cost 12 cents a watt in 2026, down from $5-$6 at the turn of the millennium, and that price collapse is now powering rooftop solar installations from Pakistani cement plants to Philippine homes and Australian suburbs, according to the Financial Times. A Pakistani cement giant has cut its power costs by up to 40% with solar at its production sites, and rooftop solar capacity in the Philippines has nearly doubled in a year. At the same time, Africa is on pace to install record gigawatts, and Australia has installed…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

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