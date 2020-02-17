Chinese Jewellery Industry Outlook to 2024 - Segmented by Type, Assortment, Platform, Branding, Metals and Gender

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Jewellery Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Chinese jewelry market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising per capita disposable income, increasing middle-class spending, rising urban population, growth of the tourism industry, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are the falling number of marriages, declining female labor force and the anti-graft campaign introduced in China.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the jewelry market in China including a detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the China jewelry market by value and by metals and stones. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the China gold, diamond, platinum, and other gems and jewelry market.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China jewelry market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Jewellery: An Overview

2.1.1 Purpose/Reasons for Using Jewellery

2.1.2 History of Jewellery

2.1.3 Traditional v/s Modern Jewellery

2.1.4 Steps in Jewellery Manufacturing

2.2 Jewellery Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Jewellery Segmentation



3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China Jewellery Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China Jewellery Market by Value

3.1.2 China Jewellery Market by Metals and Stones (Gold, Diamond, Platinum, Other Gems and Jewellery)

3.2 China Jewellery Market: Metals and Stones Analysis

3.2.1 China Gold Jewellery Market by Value

3.2.2 China Gold Jewellery Market by Consumption

3.2.3 China Diamond Jewellery Market by Value

3.2.4 China Diamond Jewellery Market by Demand

3.2.5 China Polished Diamond Market by Demand

3.2.6 China Polished Diamond Market by Sales

3.2.7 China Platinum Jewellery Market by Value

3.2.8 China Platinum Market by Demand

3.2.9 China Other Gems and Jewellery Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

4.1.2 Increasing Middle Class Spending

4.1.3 Rising Urban Population

4.1.4 Increasing Digital Buyers

4.1.5 Growing Social Network Users

4.1.6 Escalating Retail E-commerce Sales

4.1.7 Rising Female Population

4.1.8 Growth of Tourism Industry

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Falling Number of Marriages

4.2.2 Declining Female Labor Force

4.2.3 Anti-Graft Campaign

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growing Purchase of Jewellery by Millennials

4.3.2 Increasing Purchase of Diamond Jewellery by Chinese Brides

4.3.3 High Demand during Special Occasions

4.3.4 Growing Demand for Made-to-Order Jewellery



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 China Jewellery Market Players by General Positioning

5.2 China Jewellery Market Players by Revenue CAGR

5.3 China Jewellery Market Players by Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG)

5.4 China Jewellery Market Players by E-commerce Contribution



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa2zoz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-jewellery-industry-outlook-to-2024---segmented-by-type-assortment-platform-branding-metals-and-gender-301005876.html

SOURCE Research and Markets