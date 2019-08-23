Chinese High-end Space Operator Bee+ Completes its Series B Financing

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Chinese high-end space operator Bee+ completed the Series B financing. The consecutive amount of financing exceeds RMB 200 million. The investors included Ocean Link and Zhuhai Da Heng Qin Co. Ltd. In the past 3 years, Bee+ has been highly recognized by the capital market, and the latest company valuation has approached RMB 1 billion. Furthermore, Bee+ has received the Bank of China's strategic credit support.

Bee+ was founded in September 2015. At present, Bee+ has three major business segments, namely the Bee+ Coworking Space: to provide enterprise clients with exquisite co-working space products of overthrowing spirit; Innovative consumption scene Bee+ Lifestyle: to provide individual clients with innovative retail and consumption scenes towards the future; Bee+ Enterprise Customization service: to provide innovative enterprises with personalized one-stop customized services such as site selection, design, construction, office maintenance and operation. It is worth mentioning that Bee+ is one of the very few brands in the industry that has the ability to design and build the space.

After more than three years of development, Bee+ has business coverage in Zhuhai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Shanghai. It has become a well-known space operator brand in China.

In the past 3 years, the average annual growth rate of Bee+ has exceeded 1000%. The company's revenue is expected to be1 billion yuan in 2020. In particular, Bee+ Enterprise Customization segment has maintained high-speed growth and has become a strong driving force for the company's rapid growth. With Bee+'s strong design capabilities and supply chain resources, it provides enterprises with a one-stop solution for different office requirements. After this round of financing, Bee+ will accelerate the expansion of its business in the Greater Bay Area of the Pearl River Delta, and further expand to Beijing and Shanghai markets.

Rob Jia, Bee+ founder and CEO, said, "People have 24 hours in a day, 8 hours for work and 8 hours for leisure. Over the past few years, we've been thinking about redefining the ways in which people work and live." Bee+'s vision is to become a world-class enterprise that can lead and change people's future lifestyle. In the future, Bee+ will design, build and operate different kinds of space products for people of all ages and environments.

