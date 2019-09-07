07.09.2019 22:13:00

Chinese brands hit runway at New York Fashion Week

SHANGHAI, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A number of Chinese brands have and will present their latest collection at the ongoing New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2020 show. Several Shanghai-based clothing brands made their debut there.

Models present the Threegun Spring/Summer 2020 collection during the New York Fashion Week in New York, the United States, Sept. 4, 2019.

According to the schedule released by IMG, one of the producers of the New York Fashion Week, the eight-day show starting from September 4 includes two events devoted to Chinese labels, including "Tmall China Cool" on September 4 and "China Day" on September 8. About 10 brands from China will be on stage during the fashion week, according to Xinhua Silk Road Information Service.

During the fashion week, Threegun, a well-known underwear brand in China under the Shanghai-based Orient International (Holding) Co., Ltd, boarded the fashion stage for the first time on September 4 in cooperation with Tmall platform of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The brand displayed 40 sets of intimate apparel with designs inspired by the classic elements of this time-honored Chinese brand such as waffle weave and tie-dye.

Sheng Chao who is in charge of the Tmall fashion brands said that the New York Fashion Week is an important platform to enhance brand influence and drive sales growth.

Sheng believed that the New York Fashion Week can also convey the desire for transformation of domestic brands. "In the past, foreigners had some stereotypes about the Chinese design. In fact, Chinese design is not just cliches like the dragon and phoenix."

Besides, through the cooperation with Tmall, many of the Chinese brands' Spring/Summer 2020 collection will be launched on the e-commerce platform during the fashion week. Consumers can immediately order the catwalk items after watching the live streaming video of the fashion show.

It is learned that in 2018, after the show at the Tmall China Day in New York Fashion Week, more than 1,000 pairs of sneakers of the Chinese sports brand Li Ning were sold out in a minute, up 270 percent year-on-year. The market value of Li Ning increased more than 3 billion Hong Kong dollars after the show.

Image Attachments Links:
http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=344337

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chinese-brands-hit-runway-at-new-york-fashion-week-300913670.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road Information Service

