 Chindata Group Celebrates Earth Day with its Carbon Neutrality Commitment | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’137 0.9%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1034 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’794 0.9%  Bitcoin 50’357 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9169 0.0%  Öl 65.1 -1.9% 
22.04.2021 05:23:00

Chindata Group Celebrates Earth Day with its Carbon Neutrality Commitment

BEIJING, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chindata Group (Nasdaq: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, has released its latest sustainability video titled Achieving Carbon Neutrality, Action with a view to celebrating the 51th anniversary of Earth Day.

On the key track of carbon neutrality, Chindata Group will constantly focus on the key goals, through continuous innovation, unyieldingly pursue the ultimate green solutions to digital infrastructure challenges and create a new economic geographic coordinate in the new cycle of change.

As a digital infrastructure provider that uses 0.014 percent of all the electricity consumed by China, Chindata Group has a responsibility and an obligation to lead and drive the zero-carbon transformation of the digital infrastructure and explore the high correlation between the competitiveness of digital infrastructure products and the transformation and development of renewable energy.

In 2020, Chindata Group initially proposed a carbon neutrality roadmap by 2030 as the first internet technology company in China's digital economy sector. In 2020, Chindata Group's owned data centers consumed 0.02 percent of the electricity produced in China from renewable sources. The resulting reduction in carbon dioxide emissions was equivalent to planting 200,000 trees every day.

Meanwhile, Chindata Group is promoting the construction of China's Internet technology industry's first 150MW photovoltaic power station to meet its own energy needs, and gradually implementing its 2,000MW wind and solar development resources.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chindata-group-celebrates-earth-day-with-its-carbon-neutrality-commitment-301274445.html

SOURCE Chindata Group

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

21.04.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.04.21 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
21.04.21 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
21.04.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein
"Nicht die Fed bekämpfen": Welche Aktien von einer steigenden Inflation profitieren könnten
Evolva mit Verkäufen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie mit Abschlägen
Daily Journal Corporation: Charlie Munger greift bei Alibaba-Aktien zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit