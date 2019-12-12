China's Top Business School Launches New Scholarship for Indian Students

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To encourage a new generation of business leaders interested in cross-border cooperation between China and India, Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) is launching a scholarship for students from the Republic of India. The scholarship is supported by CKGSB's Education Development Foundation and is awarded to applicants with exceptional professional merit who plans to promote economic ties which will make a difference in China and India.

"India and China face many of the same challenges of a developing nation – urbanization, climate change, governance transparency and sustainable development. To meet these challenges, both countries need business leaders who are not only creative but also socially responsible with a commitment to make the world better. We created a scholarship with this purpose in mind. We want to invest in people who show exceptional potential to making a difference in this world," said Professor Li Wei, Associate Dean of the MBA Program at CKGSB.

How to apply:

Candidates must explain why they deserve to receive the scholarship in a 100-word essay in their MBA program application. The scholarship will cover full tuition costs of the program but students will need to pay for a miscellaneous fee of RMB 40,000 and their accommodation. Please note that there is a non-refundable application fee of RMB 800. All applications should be submitted by June 29, 2020.

Visit CKGSB's financial aid page for more info: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/worldwide/programs/eng-lan-program/mba/financial-aid-fees/

To contact us:

Tel: +86 -10-85181052

Email: mbaadmissions@ckgsb.edu.cn

About Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB)

Established in Beijing in November 2002 with support from the Li Ka Shing Foundation, CKGSB is China's first faculty-governed and independent business school. CKGSB boasts more than 40 full-time professors, many of whom previously held tenured faculty positions at leading business schools such as Wharton and Yale. Their research has provided the basis for more than 400 case studies of both China-specific and global issues. CKGSB also stands apart for its unmatched alumni network. More than half of CKGSB's 13,000+ alumni are at the CEO or Chairman level and, collectively, they lead one fourth of China's 100 most valuable brands.

Headquartered in Beijing, CKGSB is also located in Shanghai, Shenzhen, New York, Hong Kong and London. The school offers the following innovative courses: MBA, Part-time MBA, Executive MBA, Master of Entrepreneurship and Technology Innovation (METI), Business Scholars Program, Chuang Community and Executive Education programs in several languages.

For more information, please visit http://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/.

SOURCE Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business