China's Telecoms Market Analysis 2020-2025 - Chinese Telecommunications Sector Set to Remain Steady Amid Uncertain Economic Outlook Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Globally, the telecommunications sector is proving to be a core and essential infrastructure service to national economies, with data infrastructure becoming critical in a connected world and will likely increasingly attract a new class of investors such as large infrastructure funds. The Chinese telecommunications industry is expected to remain steady thanks to the defensiveness nature of the industry, amid the political uncertainties and an uncertain economic outlook due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the "China Telecoms Report" mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers are forecast to continue to fuel the telecoms sector growth in the 2019-25 period. More than 160m people became Internet users over the last in six years and another 180m more Internet users are expected to come online over the next six years by 2025.



Following the market expansion over the last 5 years, the report forecasts sustained revenue growth to 2025, despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the diminishing impact of declining legacy voice and SMS revenue.



The Chinese government is the largest shareholder in all three Telecommunications Service providers (TSPs), swaying a large influence on strategy, network investments and pricing to the operators and putting great emphasis on developing the country's telecommunications infrastructure as it is so tightly related to developing the national economy and strengthening national unification.



The strategic and economic competition between the US and China is at the centre of advanced technology competition and the future of global data and communications. Gaining strategic and economic power is depending heavily on having technological ascendancy, as one of the most salient feature of China's vision of its China Dream and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



The report expects the overall telecoms market to continue its growth through to 2025 after a marked in mobile service revenue from 2018 and 2019 putting pressure on mobile ARPU.



This report provides analyses of revenue and market forecasts as well as statistics of the Taiwan telecoms industry including market sizing, 5-year forecasts, market insights, key telecom trends, 5G and also features the following:

Overall Telecommunications Market by Major Operators

Telco Operators Profile, Revenue and EBITDA Mix

Mobile Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

Spectrum Holdings

IoT Market Overview

Broadband Subscribers & Revenue Market Overview and Forecasts

National Broadband Network Detailed Market Overview and Forecasts

Thematics / Opportunities relating to 5G, M&A and e-Commerce

Telecoms Infrastructure Review

Telco M&A Transaction Database

The report includes a comprehensive review of the Chinese market dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Statistics

1.1 China Population

1.2 China Households

1.3 China's GDP



2 COVID-19 Impact



3 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2014-2025

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 China's Race to Lead in 5G and Beyond

3.3 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2014-2019

3.4 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2018-2025

3.5 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2014-2025

3.5.1 Historical Telecommunications Capex Spend, 2014-2019

3.5.2 Capex to Revenue Country Benchmark

3.5.3 Capex to GDP Benchmark

3.5.4 Telecommunications Capex Spend Forecast, 2019-2025



4 Telecommunications Operators Profile

4.1 China Mobile Profile

4.2 China Unicom Profile

4.3 China telecom Profile

4.4 China Tower Co Profile



5 Mobile Market

5.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.3 Spectrum Holdings

5.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

5.5 Mobile Speed Tests

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)



6 Broadband Market

6.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2014-2019

6.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2018-2025



7 Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Infrastructure

7.1.1 Government Plans

7.1.2 Submarine Cables

7.2 Mobile Tower Infrastructure Landscape

7.2.1 Getting Ready for 5G

7.2.2 Tower Density Benchmark

7.3 Telco Infrastructure Comparative



8 Thematics / Opportunities

8.1 Going for Scale - Consolidation

8.2 Going for Scope - Cross-Industry

8.2.1 e-Commerce

8.3 New Telecoms Operating Model

8.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

8.4 5G versus Fixed

8.4.1 5G Overview

8.4.2 5G - Relative Capex Investments and Frequency Range

8.4.3 Fixed Broadband Networks Doing the Heavy Lifting Long Term



9 Telco M&A Transaction Database



10 Methodology



Companies Mentioned



Beijing RLZY

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Tower

China Unicom

Dr Peng

Guodong

Miteno

Sino Netstone

Tietong

Zhejiang WanXing

