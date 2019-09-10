China's leading liquor expo and Guizhou province's investment and trade fair open concurrently in Guiyang

GUIYANG, China, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of September 9, the 9thChina (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo and 2019 Guizhou Inland Opening-up Pilot Zone Investment and Trade Fair opened at the Guiyang International Conference & Exhibition Center.

The China (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo, considered by the central government's authoritative agencies as one of China's top 10 branded exhibitions as well as a leader among professional events hosted in the country, is an international alcoholic beverages exhibition jointly held by China's Ministry of Commerce and the People's Government of Guizhou Province, under the approval of the State Council. Since 2011, the expo has been held consecutively for eight years.

The 9thChina (Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo, which features an expanded number of scheduled events covering a wider range of topics and a higher level of professionalism, attracted overseas exhibitors from 45 countries and regions, with the greatest number coming from Italy and France, as well as 1,038 Chinese liquor producers including such well-known names as Wuliangye, Yanghe, Xifeng Liquor, Fenjiu and Hengshui Laobaigan. The expo brought together 16,357 professional buyers, including 978 from abroad.

The Guizhou Inland Opening-up Pilot Zone Investment and Trade Fair is the province's first platform of its kind focused on attracting international investment and providing a venue for foreign trade negotiations after Guizhou Province received approval from the State Council to establish an inland opening-up pilot zone.

The 2019 Guizhou Inland Opening-up Pilot Zone Investment and Trade Fair invited heads of well-known companies, organizations and business associations from 11 countries or regions, with the largest number of invitees coming from Russia, Japan and Israel, as well as representatives from governments and economic cooperation departments of eight Chinese cities that currently provide financial aid to Guizhou, 72 leading business associations, 32 Chinese state-owned enterprises, 61 Fortune Global 500 companies and 178 industry leaders.

SOURCE The media center of the 9th(Guizhou) International Alcoholic Beverages Expo.