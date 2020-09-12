China's Largest K12 Online Education Platform Zuoyebang Showcased Its AI-Powered Education Solutions at 2020 CIFTIS

BEIJING, Sept. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -- On September 4, Zuoyebang, China's largest online education startup providing K12 tutoring, attended the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing. During CIFITS, Zuoyebang presented its cutting-edge suite of online education solutions including livestreaming courses, the latest Cocos-courseware for primary education, and Paperang P3 series miniature printer.

"For Zuoyebang, 2020 has been a year of development and expansion," said Su Jing, Executive President of Zuoyebang. "Zuoyebang is committed to creating effective digital classrooms and tools for online learners. We are focused on providing quality alternatives to in-person teaching using cutting-edge AI and big data technology."

Showcased at CIFTIS 2020 was Zuoyebang's Cocos-courseware, an AI-assisted learning platform that pairs students with teachers via livestreaming. Designed for primary school students that may struggle with concentrating and processing information, it uses gesture recognition, facial recognition, facial expression recognition and voice recognition to engage young learners. This software ensures students are paying attention by monitoring their levels of concentration and adapting to each individual, thus greatly enhancing results.

The company also unveiled its new Paperang P3 series printers equipped with cutting-edge OCR text recognition technology. By taking photos of mistakes, learners can easily print and categorize their mistakes and enhance their learning outcomes.

Zuoyebang took the opportunity to showcase its renowned Famous Teacher service. Led and designed by outstanding alumni from some of China's most prestigious universities such as Peking and Tsinghua Universities, Zuoyebang's Famous Teacher program requires exceptional teachers to analyze and recognize as well as overcome specific challenges in each student's learning.

Zuoyebang takes its social responsibilities to next level by providing inclusive education to K12 students. Its Big Data Monitoring Platform Cungong can effectively learn and analyse user's behaviour pattern so as to provide in-app personalized exercises and push messages to Zuoyebang's users. It also filters offensive and negative language appeared on the platform to create healthy and safe learning environments for young learners.

"We will always commite to boosting the development of educational innovations with technology in China," said Su.

About CIFTIS 2020

Under the theme of "Global Services, Shared Prosperity", CIFTIS 2020 is China's largest offline service trade exhibition since the COVID-19 outbreak and attracted over 2,000 domestic and international brands.

About Zuoyebang

Established in 2015, Zuoyebang is the largest K12 online education platform in China. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including the Zuoyebang Super App, Zuoyebang Live Course App and the Zuoyebang Oral Arithmetic App. Zuoyebang currently has over 800 million registered users, of which 50 million are active daily and over 170 million are active monthly. With headquarters in Beijing, Zuoyebang has 11 branches across the country including Wuhan, Xi'an and Ji'nan. The Ed-tech startup currently employs over 22,000 staff nationwide and recruited an additional 10,000 staff to assist in job creation despite the pandemic in the first half of 2020. At the end of June 2020, Zuoyebang completed its Series E financing of US $750 million.

