China's Infant Formula Market Set to Increase Significantly Between 2019 and 2023

China is a major contributor to the infant formula market at the global level and is supported by increased population in China after the withdrawal of the one-child policy by the Government of China in 2013 and increased income of the middle-class population.

China's infant formula market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2013-2018 and projections are made that the market will rise signifantly in the next four years (2019-2023) . The Chinese infant formula market is expected to increase due to many growth drivers such as high female workforce share, rising middle class & dual-income families, increasing expenditure on premium nutrition, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as declining new birth in China and foreign brands dominating the market. The global hyper-converged infrastructure market is expected to observe some new market trends such as gaining popularity by goat milk instant formula, favourable policies for domestic brands, etc.

This report provides analysis of China's infant formula market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes market by value, by volume, by segmentation and by-products.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Chinese infant formula market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Feihe International Inc. are some of the key players operating in the Chinese infant formula market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Infant Milk Formula: An Overview

2.1.1 Infant Milk Formula

2.1.2 Infant Milk Formula Production Process

2.1.3 Types of Infant Milk Formula

2.1.4 Infant Milk Formula: Value Chain

2.1.5 Advantages of Infant Milk Formula

2.1.6 Infant Milk Formula: Based on Type of Availability



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Infant Formula Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Infant Formula Market by Volume

3.1.3 Global Infant Formula Market by Region (China and Rest of the World)



4. China Market Analysis

4.1 China Infant Formula Market: An Analysis

4.2 China Infant Formula Market: Segment Analysis

4.3 China Infant Formula Market: Product Analysis

4.4 China Infant Formula Market: Distribution Channel Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 High Female Workforce Share

5.1.2 Rising Middle Class & Dual Income Families

5.1.3 Increasing Expenditure on Premium Nutrition

5.1.4 Reason for Infant Formula Purchase

5.1.5 High Preference for Imported Brands

5.1.6 Lower-tier Cities Are Targeted For The Expansion Of Milk Formula

5.2 Challenges

5.3 Market Trends



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Infant Formula Market: Competitive Analysis

6.1.1 China Infant Formula Market Share by Player



7. Company Profiling

7.1 Nestle

7.2 Danone

7.3 Abbott Laboratories

7.4 Feihe International Inc.





